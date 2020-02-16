 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KERO 23 Bakersfield)   An illegal fish machine arcade next to an illegal marijuana store? Say what you like, whoever was behind that idea clearly shows promise as an entrepreneur   (turnto23.com) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy, Crime, search warrants, outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant, Arrest warrant, Law enforcement terminology, Thursday night, Warrants, Arrest  
•       •       •

229 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2020 at 5:59 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby missed a opportunity for a phish joke.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I saw Illegal Fish Machine Arcade open for Nick Gilder back in '79.

Saw some illegal marijuana there too..
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: I saw Illegal Fish Machine Arcade open for Nick Gilder back in '79.

Saw some illegal marijuana there too..


Their second album is fantastic.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I went to the article to figure out what a "fish" machine is. I still don't know.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: I saw Illegal Fish Machine Arcade open for Nick Gilder back in '79.

Saw some illegal marijuana there too..


I came to make a Captain Beefheart/Arcade Fire joke, but this is perfectly fine work.
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's Bakersfield.

Fish is probably code for methamphetamine.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: I went to the article to figure out what a "fish" machine is. I still don't know.


It's a gambling game. you put in tokens and are given a chance to catch the digital fish displayed on the table's surface.

I assume it dispenses tokens again if your catch is successful and there's several sets of controls so it's probably got multiplayer element as well, but we're looking at the same photo.

It was probably switched up to use coins instead of tokens if it was "illegal", or they just didn't cross their Ls and dot their Ps on the token to cash conversion happening.
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
... a fish machine in Bakersfield?  what does Kittypie070 know about this?
 
prince of peas [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: I went to the article to figure out what a "fish" machine is. I still don't know.


I also did not know what a fish machine was.
So I did a Google search.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrhUe​M​JZm0M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xamTY​E​Bx3-Y

The Googles, they're your friend
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bakersfield, not even once
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report