LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet he still won't.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, so?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a lot. A lot more than four tens.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I apologize Subby. I thought you were way behind on the Coronovirus death statistics, but you were ahead of the curve on Never Trumpers. If everybody Trump has ever hired is up to their necks in graft, corruption, abuse of power, treason and so forth, how is it possible Trump has never committed an impeachable offense.

Mind you, I am not naive. I realize Hitler gave the orders for the Holocaust verbally, and put nothing in writing, so he would have been pretty hard to hang if he had not been shot by a loyal officer before that contingency became real, and before the Russians beat the Americans to his bunker.

Russians would have been too good for that bastard. Ditto. Trump.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That's a lot. A lot more than four tens.


Number of Trump Loyalists who have committed impeachable offenses? That's not a lot, although it is terrible.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1100 people just put their names on a list for the Orange shiat-Gibbon's internment camps this summer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the letter all but says that they know Barr is anti-American shiathead who won't resign and then calls on the remaining career staff to basically hold the line against him because he's actively tearing apart the country's laws in the name of enabling Trump's criminal empire.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: I like how the letter all but says that they know Barr is anti-American shiathead who won't resign and then calls on the remaining career staff to basically hold the line against him because he's actively tearing apart the country's laws in the name of enabling Trump's criminal empire.


And yet, they will either resign in disgust or knuckle under, because that's what people do.  And Barr will keep it up, and Trump will be protected.  I have absolutely no doubt that, if by some chance Democrats do get past the voter suppression, voting machine hacking and gerrymandering of the GOP and actually win in November, Barr will aid and abet Trump in trying to hang onto the Presidency.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Heh. Totally thought Tunis was gonna be about deaths from Coronavirus, but I guess the number's too small.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can't shame the shameless, and you can't convert the completely corrupted.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Department of Justice is some 110,000 employees. So this is officially 1% of them.

It's a start.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The honor system only works when there is honor in the system.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I bet they could get more if they kept the window for signing open.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Two words: Deep State.

That will be their answer, 100% guaranteed.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
His face in that still looks like he's sadly resigned to eating the four day old left over Applebee's potato skins he found in the back seat of his car.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
the damage they have done to the Department of Justice's reputation for integrity and the rule of law

All part of the plan.  Makes shrieking "WITCH HUNT" so much easier when Donnie and his cronies start getting prosecuted.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Everything Trump touches turns to sh1@t. Why should a career grifter leave our justice system untouched
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Heh. Totally thought Tunis was gonna be about deaths from Coronavirus, but I guess the number's too small.


Tunis? Autocorrect is a strange beast indeed.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So what is the penalty for improperly influencing a case?
 
