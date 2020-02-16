 Skip to content
(NPR)   Come and see the violence inherent in the system   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Scary, Tropical cyclone, Storm Dennis, United Kingdom, minimum central air pressure, armed forces, Northern Atlantic Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, heavy rain  
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Help! Help! I'm being repressed!
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a stupid storm. It jumped right to engage physically and totally forgot about the value part.

You'll never win if you skip steps.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just be thankful it wasn't Tim
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's some lovely filth over here!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sorry; I have a cold.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
See what Thatcherism has led to?!?
 
axeeugene
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anarcho-meteorology is a way of *preserving* freedom.


/You're *fooling* yourself, subby.
//Old woman!
///I'm thirty-seven, I'm not *old*
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has been a breezy day here in SW Scotland but nothing particularly special. On the whole Dennis seems to have fizzled, although there has been quite a lot of rain in Yorkshire.
 
Noah_Tall
SecretAgentWoman: Help! Help! I'm being repressed!


Bloody peasant.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know you were called Dennis
 
Dick Hammer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you guys really not seen Storm Penis trending yet?
You are in for a treat.
It looked like a cock n balls sitting on Wales.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obryn
cwheelie: I didn't know you were called Dennis


You didn't bother to ask now, did you?!?
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China hoaxing the UK now.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was on Windy.com yesterday perusing the satellite maps and noticed there was some seriously weird current going on mid-Atlantic but didn't think much of it because hey it didn't effect me. Check this updated image out
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

axeeugene: Anarcho-meteorology is a way of *preserving* freedom.


/You're *fooling* yourself, subby.
//Old woman!
///I'm thirty-seven, I'm not *old*


For a time when life expectancy was early 30s, 37 was very old.

/and yes, that does take child mortality into account
 
PunGent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cwheelie: I didn't know you were called Dennis


Apparently there's a guy over there actually named Storm Dennis, who's been getting a lot of grief on social media :)
 
