(Daily Gazette (Schenectady))   City to respond to growing murder problem with lasers, pyrotechnics   (dailygazette.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Feces, city hall, migratory birds, City Engineer Mike Clark, John Marzluff, area 'Crows Hill, Deputy Mayor James Martuscello, Scientific studies  
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that one episode of South Park that rips on Star Trek basically?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like The Birds all over again.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There used to be a guy in the midwest called "the Crow Whisperer" who would get hired by towns to take care of the bird problem. He never revealed his methods (no poisons, percussives, lights), but folks who followed him reported that he'd walk under trees with birds nesting in them, and the birds would just rise up out of them and never return. Apparently his business was quite successful. No idea if he had some spooky bird power, or was just really good at spreading rumors and was a crack shot with a BB gun.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



My yard in northern New York not long ago. The picture doesn't do it justice.  shiat all over vehicles and house too.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lasers work better than smoke machines, that's all I know.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
First there were the drug tourists and the Ajax hooligans, now crows. Amsterdam is a cursed city.
 
Report