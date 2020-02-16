 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   "New" Coronavirus treatment shows hope for cure. FARK: 3,000 year-old ancient Chinese secret   (bloomberg.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Canada, the Ancient Chinese Secret was McCain frozen french fries. Quality but a bit on the pricey end of the market.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, you choke the chickens...
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image image 267x189]


Done in one.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if that doesn't work, the Chinese government is still open to "live mass incineration" as a cure.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiger penis and rhino horn?
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: cretinbob: [Fark user image image 267x189]

Done in one.


Yepper.  I don't know whether I should be proud to remember that or not.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Treatment in Wuhan hospitals combine Traditional Chinese Medicine, popularly known as TCM, and western medicines, said Wang Hesheng, the new health commission head in Hubei, the province at the center of the virus outbreak. He said TCM was applied on more than half of confirmed cases in Hubei.

I'm suspicious. "popular" among whom?
 
Earl Green
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Stand - Larry Underwood - Baby, can you dig your man?
Youtube 6WO8UrwJSe8
 
PirateKing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some hotshot.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a surprise! No details as to what the treatment is, no studies on effectiveness, no details on how it works, and no details on any specific cases they credit the mysteriois treatment for curing.

I think people need to remember that most of what we call "Traditional Chinese Medicine" was created in the 20th century by Mao because they didnt have enough real doctors. They credited TCM with being real in order to help people deal with the fact that the government was unable or unwilling to provide them with real medical care.

Im sure that isnt happening now. </sarcasm>
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: Tiger penis and rhino horn?


Nope.  Pangolin blood.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it Southern White Rhino dicks?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm reminded of the Beverly Hillbillies rerun of when Granny cooks her cure for the common cold and word gets out. Patients have to wait two weeks before it works completely.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope for a cure:
"Our efforts have shown some good result," Wang said at a press conference on Saturday, without elaborating.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Dammit, Brad.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

meanmutton: What a surprise! No details as to what the treatment is, no studies on effectiveness, no details on how it works, and no details on any specific cases they credit the mysteriois treatment for curing.

I think people need to remember that most of what we call "Traditional Chinese Medicine" was created in the 20th century by Mao because they didnt have enough real doctors. They credited TCM with being real in order to help people deal with the fact that the government was unable or unwilling to provide them with real medical care.

Im sure that isnt happening now. </sarcasm>


Yep. It was a press conference.

Q: "What are you doing about it?"
A: "A little of this, a little of that." *waves hands* "We're trying any treatments that someone might ask about in a follow-up question."
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

meanmutton: What a surprise! No details as to what the treatment is, no studies on effectiveness, no details on how it works, and no details on any specific cases they credit the mysteriois treatment for curing.

I think people need to remember that most of what we call "Traditional Chinese Medicine" was created in the 20th century by Mao because they didnt have enough real doctors. They credited TCM with being real in order to help people deal with the fact that the government was unable or unwilling to provide them with real medical care.

Im sure that isnt happening now. </sarcasm>


Yep, I'm guessing the Chinese populace well understand the use of "TCM" is a euphemism for "We've given up and you're gonna die soon."
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Drinking lots of mercury?
 
FarkQued
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
3000 year old chinese cure....  get sick, dig hole, bury self in hole, you know work when you get out of hole, if you not feel better, stay in hole longer.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Hong Kong Fluey as seen under a microscope.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Hope for a cure:
"Our efforts have shown some good result," Wang said at a press conference on Saturday, without elaborating.


"China Tries 3,000-Year-Old Traditional Remedy on Virus Patients"

I can go outside right now and "try" to fly to work by flapping my arms.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's World Pangolin Day today!
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

meanmutton: What a surprise! No details as to what the treatment is, no studies on effectiveness, no details on how it works, and no details on any specific cases they credit the mysteriois treatment for curing.

I think people need to remember that most of what we call "Traditional Chinese Medicine" was created in the 20th century by Mao because they didnt have enough real doctors. They credited TCM with being real in order to help people deal with the fact that the government was unable or unwilling to provide them with real medical care.

Im sure that isnt happening now. </sarcasm>


Mao privately admitted that TCM was crap.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So what animal are they going to drive to extinction for this "cure"?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

meanmutton: What a surprise! No details as to what the treatment is, no studies on effectiveness, no details on how it works, and no details on any specific cases they credit the mysteriois treatment for curing.

I think people need to remember that most of what we call "Traditional Chinese Medicine" was created in the 20th century by Mao because they didnt have enough real doctors. They credited TCM with being real in order to help people deal with the fact that the government was unable or unwilling to provide them with real medical care.

Im sure that isnt happening now. </sarcasm>


Next week's headline:

Plant/Animal hunted to extinction for use in battling Corona Virus.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: So what animal are they going to drive to extinction for this "cure"?


Humans.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: So what animal are they going to drive to extinction for this "cure"?


*tiny fist*
 
juggernaut18
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"without elaborating"

Yeah, that crap doesn't work...might as well put a couple of copper bracelets on them with a smear of essential oil...

//at least the oils will help to cover the stench of death
//the copper bracelets can be used to pay the guy with the cart that hauls you away
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: abhorrent1: So what animal are they going to drive to extinction for this "cure"?

Humans.


Dried human penis?

China could probably stand to even out their m/f population a little
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Psychohazard: abhorrent1: So what animal are they going to drive to extinction for this "cure"?

Humans.

Dried human penis?

China could probably stand to even out their m/f population a little


Oops.  I thought you said "with" this cute.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Preview is your friend.

/ blah
/ blah blah
/// cure, not cute
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

calbert: [Fark user image image 642x445]


Put your helmet on, we'll be reaching speeds of three!
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 267x189]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Try Elderberries, antivaxers love it

Also some scientists.

https://www.researchgate.net/publicati​on/26743922_Elderberry_Flavonoids_Bind​_to_and_Prevent_H1N1_Infection_in-vitr​o

"The H1N1 inhibition activities of the elderberry flavonoids compare favorably to the known anti-influenza activities of Oseltamivir (Tamiflu; 0.32 microM) and Amantadine (27 microM). "

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/​1​0.1177/147323000403200205

Randomized Study of the Efficacy
and Safety of Oral Elderberry Extract in
the Treatment of Influenza A and B
Virus Infections

/At least its OTC
//I think it works better than calgon
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thankses da goodnez!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'll stick with Super Beets from Dana Loesch.

wibc.comView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anyone have a source that's not paywalled?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Traditional Chinese Medicine eh? The jigs up Lo-Pan...these aren't elderberries
Ozric Tentacles - White Rhino Tea
Youtube wqxtBRbOTM8
 
mononymous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CURE CORONAVIRUS WITH THIS ONE WEIRD TRICK
You guys have been oblivious to the obvious cure this whole time: DILUTION. Dilute the coronavirus down to 1:10,000 and you will have a cure more potent than any "modern medicine".

/dilution makes it stronger....
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I met a guy Friday who was in so many wrecks (former race/demolition derby driver) that his most recent surgery was a steel cage they screwed around his spine.  So "modern medicine" has room for improvement as well.
I would think a vaccination would be a good bet for fighting the corona virus.  Also it would be interesting to watch the anti-vaxxers come down with the disease.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ThatsUnfortunate: Thankses da goodnez!


[Fark user image image 620x509]


I don't know how they got the cat to wear that thing, I'm 99% sure that's a photoshop.

If I tried to put that on any cat I've owned, my arms would be bloody, the mask wouldn't last 1 second, and they'd be spiteful assholes for the next two days.
 
LesterB
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: meanmutton: What a surprise! No details as to what the treatment is, no studies on effectiveness, no details on how it works, and no details on any specific cases they credit the mysteriois treatment for curing.

I think people need to remember that most of what we call "Traditional Chinese Medicine" was created in the 20th century by Mao because they didnt have enough real doctors. They credited TCM with being real in order to help people deal with the fact that the government was unable or unwilling to provide them with real medical care.

Im sure that isnt happening now. </sarcasm>

Mao privately admitted that TCM was crap.


I don't know, they were showing "Casablanca" last night which I always enjoy.

/wait
//what?
///3
 
mindset zero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ISO15693: DOCTORD000M: Hope for a cure:
"Our efforts have shown some good result," Wang said at a press conference on Saturday, without elaborating.

"China Tries 3,000-Year-Old Traditional Remedy on Virus Patients"

I can go outside right now and "try" to fly to work by flapping my arms.


Translation: We have no idea to stop this. But we must project a strong government at all costs.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is TCM another expression for palliative care?  Because it sounds like treating the ancillary symptoms like fever, dehydration, and low blood sugar, keeping the patient as calm and comfortable as possible, changing bedding and otherwise trying to keep the room as sanitary as possible, and basically waiting it out.
 
