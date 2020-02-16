 Skip to content
(Some Dancing Guy)   It appears someone is reporting how farkers dance at parties   (theschooloflife.com) divider line
11
    More: Amusing, Idiot, Stupidity, Importance of Dancing, bewilderment of a dance, such dancing, period of ecstatic dancing, side of the dance floor, Ancient Greeks  
•       •       •

red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*Oonce oonce Oonce oonce Oonce oonce Oonce oonce Oonce oonce Oonce oonce Oonce oonce Oonce oonce*
HEY! MIND IF I BOUNCE UP AND DOWN IN FRONT OF YOU?!
*Oonce oonce Oonce oonce Oonce oonce Oonce oonce Oonce oonce Oonce oonce Oonce oonce Oonce oonce*
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Please, like farkers have IRL friends who would invite them to parties.
 
ybishop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Alfonso Ribeiro doing the Carlton on DWTS!!!! (HD 720p)
Youtube pbSCWgZQf_g
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I only dance like an idiot now to keep from totally besotting the ladies.

Sorry gals, this guy's married.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
[carlton.gif[ should cover it...
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Ancient Greeks were for the most part committed worshippers of the rational mind. Their foremost God, Apollo, was the embodiment of cool reason and disciplined wisdom. However, the Greeks understood - with  prescience - that a life devoted only to the serenity of the mind could be at grave risk of desiccation and loneliness. And so they balanced their concern with Apollo with regular festivals in honour of a quite different God, Dionysus, a god that drank wine, stayed up late, loved music - and danced.

Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres
Youtube zfloBf5yLi8
 
capacc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
After taking ballroom dancing, I realize the secret is to stay in time, and that's not to hard to do,from there you can make any kind of movements you want.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

