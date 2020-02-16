 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Is your pain dismissed by doctors because of blanket opioid laws?
30
    Opioid, intractable-pain community, Blanket opioid guidelines, state rules, chronic-pain patients, opioid medication  
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes.  I'm now prescribed 800MG of Ibuprofen 4 times a day for a grand total of 3200mg of ibuprofen a day.  I'm also advised to take 400mg of naproxen twice a day.  Oh and tylenol can be thrown in for good measure if its really bad.

Killing my kidneys but not touching the pain.
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Yes.  I'm now prescribed 800MG of Ibuprofen 4 times a day for a grand total of 3200mg of ibuprofen a day.  I'm also advised to take 400mg of naproxen twice a day.  Oh and tylenol can be thrown in for good measure if its really bad.

Killing my kidneys but not touching the pain.


My mother-in-law had osteo-something so bad her spine was disintegrating.  Her regular doctor had her on 3 80 mg oxy a day plus 8 8mg dilaudid for several years.  When she developed colon cancer and was put into hospice the medical group that administered the care felt this was a "lethal" dosage and cut her back. Within two weeks she was taking four norco per day, that is it.  Imagine withdrawals and a crumbling spine on your deathbed. Fortunately she passed quickly.

The cruelty of the current no-think just do policies in pain management is beyond draconian.  A well managed program of pain medicines is not just good practice it is a humanitarian gesture that can save the life, and sanity, of the patient.  I hope you can find relief soon, and am sorry to hear you are suffering.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: Tracianne: Yes.  I'm now prescribed 800MG of Ibuprofen 4 times a day for a grand total of 3200mg of ibuprofen a day.  I'm also advised to take 400mg of naproxen twice a day.  Oh and tylenol can be thrown in for good measure if its really bad.

Killing my kidneys but not touching the pain.

My mother-in-law had osteo-something so bad her spine was disintegrating.  Her regular doctor had her on 3 80 mg oxy a day plus 8 8mg dilaudid for several years.  When she developed colon cancer and was put into hospice the medical group that administered the care felt this was a "lethal" dosage and cut her back. Within two weeks she was taking four norco per day, that is it.  Imagine withdrawals and a crumbling spine on your deathbed. Fortunately she passed quickly.

The cruelty of the current no-think just do policies in pain management is beyond draconian.  A well managed program of pain medicines is not just good practice it is a humanitarian gesture that can save the life, and sanity, of the patient.  I hope you can find relief soon, and am sorry to hear you are suffering.


The did something similar to my father when he was bedridden.  His doctor that he had for years unfortunately suffered a stroke so dad had to get a new doctor.  That new doctor took him way back leading him to not only being bedridden but in paint 24/7 unable to even really move to alleviate it.  We got a new doctor who settled the dosage somewhere between the two.  He was still in pain but it wasn't as sharp.

As to me - I've got new insurance this year and hopefully I will find a doctor who understands and can help me figure this out.
 
beggindog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always said, 'Whatever gets you through the night'
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Yes.  I'm now prescribed 800MG of Ibuprofen 4 times a day for a grand total of 3200mg of ibuprofen a day.  I'm also advised to take 400mg of naproxen twice a day.  Oh and tylenol can be thrown in for good measure if its really bad.

Killing my kidneys but not touching the pain.


All doctors who deliberately perform experiments on humans should be sentenced to very lengthy prison terms. Very lengthy ones.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Last year when I shattered both of my wrists and had to have double surgery to repair them they quizzed me heavily before going into surgery about my history with pain meds. I forget which meds they gave me after surgery but they stopped be up something fierce. I hope to never bet that constipated again and that alone is reason enough for me to avoid opioid pain meds.
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What happens when Pharmaceutical companies and politicians practice medicine.
 
starsrift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have a brilliant idea. Let's tie the profit motive to giving people drugs. And then make a backlash movement of giving too many people drugs that they didn't need.


The opioid epidemic is a direct result of commercialized health care.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Yes.  I'm now prescribed 800MG of Ibuprofen 4 times a day for a grand total of 3200mg of ibuprofen a day.  I'm also advised to take 400mg of naproxen twice a day.  Oh and tylenol can be thrown in for good measure if its really bad.

Killing my kidneys but not touching the pain.


Smoke some weed man
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: Tracianne: Yes.  I'm now prescribed 800MG of Ibuprofen 4 times a day for a grand total of 3200mg of ibuprofen a day.  I'm also advised to take 400mg of naproxen twice a day.  Oh and tylenol can be thrown in for good measure if its really bad.

Killing my kidneys but not touching the pain.

All doctors who deliberately perform experiments on humans should be sentenced to very lengthy prison terms. Very lengthy ones.


And those who accept being guinea pigs be given long years at university and psychiatrist cause they have things to figure out
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My doctor switched me from nightly Tramadol to 1/2mg Clonazepam as needed for back spasms and it farking works to keep me from waking up with my back locked and soaking sweated sheets, used about twice a week.  So I'm not ticked.
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, my favorite thing: Opioids.  Cheap, plentiful, fairly well understood--wouldn't want you to get hooked on them so we'll curtail your ability to get it.  Boy, don't you feel better knowing that we're looking out for you so you don't get that monkey on your back? Maybe you can turn to something else for pain?  Something OTC, and you can blow your liver out with it and still not have effective pain relief?  And if you're faking it, we sure-as-shiat don't want you to feel good for no reason. Why...You'd become a non-functioning member of society...almost as non-functioning as someone sidelined by disabling pain.

/Have broken back twice
//Have some bourbon
///Maybe one more acetaminophen will stop the pain.  Oops.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No. It's mostly because I have a vagina.

https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/w​o​men-and-pain-disparities-in-experience​-and-treatment-2017100912562
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/03/we​l​l/live/when-doctors-downplay-womens-he​alth-concerns.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health​/​is-bias-keeping-female-minority-patien​ts-from-getting-proper-care-for-their-​pain/2019/07/26/9d1b3a78-a810-11e9-921​4-246e594de5d5_story.html
https://www.theatlantic.com/health/ar​c​hive/2015/10/emergency-room-wait-times​-sexism/410515/
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

starsrift: I have a brilliant idea. Let's tie the profit motive to giving people drugs. And then make a backlash movement of giving too many people drugs that they didn't need.


The opioid epidemic is a direct result of commercialized health care.


It isn't anywhere near that simple.  That certainly may be one cause but it ignores the actual article here where people are in legitimate pain and need significant doses of opiods to get through the day.  It wasn't a profit motive that made these folks need pain meds.  Who knew health care would be so complicated?
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Yes.  I'm now prescribed 800MG of Ibuprofen 4 times a day for a grand total of 3200mg of ibuprofen a day.  I'm also advised to take 400mg of naproxen twice a day.  Oh and tylenol can be thrown in for good measure if its really bad.

Killing my kidneys but not touching the pain.


Ibuprofen stops prostaglandin production which means your stomach no longer produces the protective layer to block the stomach acid. You will get at least ulcers, and likely cancer from it. So your doctor is protecting you from becoming an opiate addict which only has side effects of constipation by giving you something that does not work and will kill you. Well, maybe once you get cancer, will get opiates. Maybe.


I don't know why we can't just make it legal. The long-term health effects are very minor for opiates, the main health consequences come from it being illegal.
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When I had to change doctors because of moving my first four objected to my 4 pills of Tylenol-3 a day. And I walked out of their offices.
Doc #4 brings in her students (with permission) to point out that I'm surviving an autoimmune disease that frequently calls for morphine at 100mme a day on 18mme a day for 3 years without requiring a dose change and mostly no need for one.
i really need to be at 20mme, or 4 5mg hydrocodone/day but there is so much bullshiat in a dose change I'm avoiding it.
I often have to take week long drug breaks for procedures and never had any trouble except for it fricking hurting everywhere and not being able to move without tears.
 
zbtop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I fortunately don't hate to worry about it, I'm allergic to most opioids and they do nothing for pain the couple times I've had them prescribed. They make me sweaty, nauseous in the extreme, and feel like I'm boiling alive in my own skin all while still feeling the pain in full glory. Huzzah!


/wisdom teeth removal was how I first found this out.
//I'm screwed if I have any major issues later in life.
///threes
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'll be surprised if this thread gets to 50 posts max.
 
farker99
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My wife has a collapsing disk because of radiation to kill the cancer that was eating it up. Hopefully the kyphoplasty will help with that.
The cancer is spreading (slowly) and the one nice thing here is that the Oncologist, her regular GP, the neurosurgeon, and the orthopedist all agree that she can have 'whatever meds make her feel better'.
/not on opioids right now
//have a back stock from when she was on 320mg per day
///no one should have to live with pain
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How about for those who do get almost enough oxy from their doc but have to pay $40 every other month to be drug tested to make sure they are actually taking them and not selling them off? Granted, it is better than when the DEA actually had an agent in the office reviewing charts and such but not much ...
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
From the article - "This force taper brought her down from 500 morphine milligram equivalents."

That dose is freaking insanely high for anyone who is not on palliative / end-of-life care for cancer.  The CDC recommends limiting chronic opioid scripts to under 50 MME.  Anything above that has significantly increased risk of harmful side effects and has not been clinically proven to be more effective at combating pain.  Pretty much the only way she would have hit that amount is if she was on high doses of methadone which we should be phasing out of use for pain anyway.  It has a really unpredictable half-life / metabolism.
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, my wife (Farker Roadmarks), was sent home after a finger amputation at Erie County Medical Center due to cancer with Tylenol.
An amputation is considered one of the most painful things to recover from and on the hand is considered the worst of that.
She and I threw fits and her Cancer doc at my former employer, Roswell Park, got her 10mg hydrocodone. Which she took a half of at a time and half as often as required.
Erie County NY's pain policies about end of life and cancer patients are being written by a pediatrician with no training in pain moderation.
She sued one of the three doctors in pain management in Erie County and caused a federally declared health emergency and a bunch of suicides due to pain and at least one fake gun armed robbery.
The guy was found to be a little bit loose with his prescriptions but not doing anything wrong.

...we moved to a saner county.
 
Allegrita
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
in a word: yes

I am beyond exhausted and in total despair from being in excruciating, screaming pain. from waking up multiple times in the night from pain, crying and screaming. from being unable to walk without crying. from knowing that nothing will be done to help me because !OPIOID CRISIS! and from being treated like a pill-seeking, drug-addict, junkie, lowlife scum by every doctor I've seen as soon as I mention the fact that I am in disabling, debilitating pain. suicide is starting to sound like a good alternative.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My ex-MIL is one of the reasons why pain medicine is so hard to get.  She had a rotation of doctors and drug stores to keep her supplied, for a variety of ailments that always seemed to erupt whenever someone other than her was the center of attention.  The funniest time we ever had with her was a trip to the ER, and they hit her with demerol just to be able to touch her finger that was actually injured.  She never stopped twitching and moaning and crying.  The attending doctor finally just called her a junkie and had some nurses to hold her down to provide treatment.

They discharged her with no prescriptions.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My doctor has never met my wife. What are you talking about, Subby?
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thing is....chronic pain that is severe enough to require daily opiates is RARE.

The United States has 4.29% of the world's population, but consumes over 80% of the world's opiate supply.

To state that most people using opiates DONT actually need them is a captain obvious moment of galactic proportions.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"It nearly killed me," Bullington said. "I was nonfunctional for one year."


...and what happened after that year?
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zbtop: I fortunately don't hate to worry about it, I'm allergic to most opioids and they do nothing for pain the couple times I've had them prescribed. They make me sweaty, nauseous in the extreme, and feel like I'm boiling alive in my own skin all while still feeling the pain in full glory. Huzzah!



Last hospitalization we discovered I'm an ultrafast metabolizer of Fentanyl, they put it in my veins and 20 minutes later I'm back in pain and I also have a headache. By the 3rd dose it did nothing at all and I was begging for codeine. Turns out I make huge amounts of an enzyme called CYP3A4 and that amount increases if I'm exposed to a thing that metabolizes with it. So Fentanyl doesn't work for me AT ALL and oxycodone barely works which is probably why I've never had to worry about getting hooked on them when I've been given them and tramadol, which partially breaks down with it has completely random effects (we used to call it "randomal") on me, ranging from doing nothing to making me trip balls.
If it's not a non-synthetic (Codeine, morphine), hydrocodone or a morphone it's as good as water to me.

and the test for high CYP3A4 takes a tiny smear of blood and a couple of minutes and it was 10 years of drugs randomly not working before anyone ran one....
 
hairywoogit
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When I was released from the hospital three days after open heart surgery, I went to Walmart to get my pain medication filled, and they... gave me 1 week of doses, and killed the scrip.  Hey, guess what!  Doctors can get in trouble if they write ANOTHER scrip a week later!  Luckily, the surgeon just wrote another one, while mentioning to his nurses that they were to recommend to all patients that they don't go to Walmart.  I took pain meds off and on for a couple weeks, then stopped. But yeah...  that was special.  I don't every buy things at Walmart now.
 
