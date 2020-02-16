 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Rockets explode near US embassy in Baghdad, no casualties. Until they report them next week   (abc15.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Iraq, Iraq War, sprawling U.S. Embassy, Iraqi base, Iranian missile attack, Kurdish people, 2003 invasion of Iraq, Green Zone  
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just the religion of peace blowing them kisses.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Instaboom.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They don't want us there.  Time to leave.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby got a stick up its ass I think?
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: Just the religion of peace blowing them kisses.


Abu Ghraib says "Howdy partner! Take off you pants and climb onto the naked pile of prison abuse!  BZZZZZTTTTT!!!!!"

Let's not pretend the U.S. are the good guys
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Then by the week after that the figures quadruple.

/having a passing hope the government was telling the truth used to be nice
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Any injuries that'll eventually be reported are just low-energy warfighters with headaches.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Clearly the only solution to this crisis is more tax welfare for billionaires.
 
LordJiro
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Yoda's Pen Is: Just the religion of peace blowing them kisses.

Abu Ghraib says "Howdy partner! Take off you pants and climb onto the naked pile of prison abuse!  BZZZZZTTTTT!!!!!"

Let's not pretend the U.S. are the good guys


Also the unjustified assassination of a high-level Iranian official on Iraqi soil, our refusal to leave after we've been told to go, the shiatload of civilian deaths we've caused...

Yeah. We're the baddies in this situation. 100%.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Pentagon's sending in Advil.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trump likes soldiers who don't get TBIs.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Still Better Than Gina!
 
Maximsoldier
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Call the Guy: Yoda's Pen Is: Just the religion of peace blowing them kisses.

Abu Ghraib says "Howdy partner! Take off you pants and climb onto the naked pile of prison abuse!  BZZZZZTTTTT!!!!!"

Let's not pretend the U.S. are the good guys

Also the unjustified assassination of a high-level Iranian official on Iraqi soil, our refusal to leave after we've been told to go, the shiatload of civilian deaths we've caused...

Yeah. We're the baddies in this situation. 100%.


Unjustified my arse
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Maximsoldier: LordJiro: Call the Guy: Yoda's Pen Is: Just the religion of peace blowing them kisses.

Abu Ghraib says "Howdy partner! Take off you pants and climb onto the naked pile of prison abuse!  BZZZZZTTTTT!!!!!"

Let's not pretend the U.S. are the good guys

Also the unjustified assassination of a high-level Iranian official on Iraqi soil, our refusal to leave after we've been told to go, the shiatload of civilian deaths we've caused...

Yeah. We're the baddies in this situation. 100%.

Unjustified my arse


VERY justified, just carried out in a stupid and sloppy manner.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: The Pentagon's sending in Advil.


Soldiers with TBIs are a real headache for the administration.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkQued
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Flights to the middle east leaving daily for many on this thread, send some postcards on the camel express as fark is blocked by supreme leader©.
 
invictus2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

phrawgh: AstroJesus: The Pentagon's sending in Advil.

Soldiers with TBIs are a real headache for the administration.


And  a conman grifting the country with his head up his ass is the nation's headache

/ drink
/ Don't mind if I do
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

phrawgh: AstroJesus: The Pentagon's sending in Advil.

Soldiers with TBIs are a real headache for the administration.


If I could tell you how much migraine headache medication the VA purchases, you'd need some too.

I rarely get headaches, but when I do I'm a total pussy about them.

I can't imagine living like that. I just can't.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: phrawgh: AstroJesus: The Pentagon's sending in Advil.

Soldiers with TBIs are a real headache for the administration.

If I could tell you how much migraine headache medication the VA purchases, you'd need some too.

I rarely get headaches, but when I do I'm a total pussy about them.

I can't imagine living like that. I just can't.


Unfortunately, TBIs cause a whole host of issues one might argue are worse than headaches, such as cognitive disabilities. It's bad news.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
BUT THEY WANT US TO STAY!! Its just the government that wants us to leave!
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: phrawgh: AstroJesus: The Pentagon's sending in Advil.

Soldiers with TBIs are a real headache for the administration.

If I could tell you how much migraine headache medication the VA purchases, you'd need some too.

I rarely get headaches, but when I do I'm a total pussy about them.

I can't imagine living like that. I just can't.


Fun fact:. Your brain has no pain receptors
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LordJiro: Call the Guy: Yoda's Pen Is: Just the religion of peace blowing them kisses.

Abu Ghraib says "Howdy partner! Take off you pants and climb onto the naked pile of prison abuse!  BZZZZZTTTTT!!!!!"

Let's not pretend the U.S. are the good guys

Also the unjustified assassination of a high-level Iranian official on Iraqi soil, our refusal to leave after we've been told to go, the shiatload of civilian deaths we've caused...

Yeah. We're the baddies in this situation. 100%.


Thank you comrade
 
