(CNN) Your dog wants farking steak, dammit (cnn.com)
10
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, a collar that turns your dog into Father Jack
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will still be filtered on the dog version of Fark.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I get one that tells him to STFU?
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that's more interesting than what those barks really mean.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice ad.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Nice ad.


It's not news, it's I need all the revenue I can get.com
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He would have to bark morning to night to outdo my wife.

Especially if there is a Republican on the TV.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: He would have to bark morning to night to outdo my wife.

Especially if there is a Republican on the TV.


Rene will be appearing here all week!

Try the veal!

Be sure to tip your waitress!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
wanna work there
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I want a collar that shocks my neighbor when his shiathound wakes me with his barking.
 
Report