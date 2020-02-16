 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Vigilante groups are springing up in New York City to combat crime   (nypost.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn video games
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've seen those movies.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you punks had a real woman in your life you'd behave better. (cue music)
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

The Lizzies? The Warriors did it. The Warriors did it.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I tripping or did they change the headline? I had a dream I was a vagilante's sidekick. My name was Tim, I'm a lesser known character.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Guardian Angels?

I remember their hats.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Am I tripping or did they change the headline? I had a dream I was a vagilante's sidekick. My name was Tim, I'm a lesser known character.


thay changed it.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The Guardian Angels?

I remember their hats.


That was the first thing I thought of. I'd say NYC is a world away from what it was back in those days, but it's closer to an entire solar system away.
I remember going into a McDonalds somewhere on the UWS back in the early 90s. There was 1" thick plexiglass between the customers and the employees and all the money and food went through a small opening at the counter. You don't even see that in banks in that area anymore.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Am I tripping or did they change the headline? I had a dream I was a vagilante's sidekick. My name was Tim, I'm a lesser known character.


it was changed.  apparently mods aren't fans of vagilantism
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a pack of NYC toughs might look like...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Live on Broadway, the Tony Award winning Annie Goetz Your Gun!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tell me they breakdance in their downtime and I'm sold.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The Guardian Angels?

I remember their hats.


Yep. Repeat from 1979.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe your extra time, effort, and non-profit finance skills would be better used to help the people who need help and to improve the lives of the underprivileged instead of making a girl power group to harass the cops into cracking down on the weakest members of society.

Or not. You be you, Karen.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Am I tripping or did they change the headline? I had a dream I was a vagilante's sidekick. My name was Tim, I'm a lesser known character.


Could have resulted in a hilarious thread if it had been left that way.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Cafe Threads: The Guardian Angels?

I remember their hats.

Yep. Repeat from 1979.


Curtis Sliwa is, indeed, a vagilante.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Having lived in a city for 20 years, I've observed that there is always a group of people who have lived in the neighborhood for about 5 years and are convinced that crime had suddenly gotten out of control.  I don't know where this impulse comes from. I blame the Availability Heuristic.
 
Dryad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So is crime ACTUALLY up, or just a bunch of busybodies/permit patties getting up in arms about what they think is happening?

/Actual crime numbers and perception of crime almost never live in the same statistical universe.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can someone grab some Febreeze?  This stinks of NY Post fear-mongering.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That was a lot less Watchmenish than I expected it to be.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The streets are extended gutters and the gutters are full of blood and when the drains finally scab over, all the vermin will drown. The accumulated filth of all their sex and murder will foam up about their waists and all the whores and politicians will look up and shout 'SAVE US!'...and I'll look down and whisper 'No.'
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Am I tripping or did they change the headline? I had a dream I was a vagilante's sidekick. My name was Tim, I'm a lesser known character.


I don't think it's often that there's a Rancid reference in a headline on Fark.
 
Dryad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Having lived in a city for 20 years, I've observed that there is always a group of people who have lived in the neighborhood for about 5 years and are convinced that crime had suddenly gotten out of control.  I don't know where this impulse comes from. I blame the Availability Heuristic.


Nah. They switch from "I'm new here", to "New people are ruining our neighborhood".
They always want in, then ALWAYS want to shut the door after them.
That and when they come in from the 'burbs, they get pissed they can't just run the place like an HOA.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dryad: So is crime ACTUALLY up, or just a bunch of busybodies/permit patties getting up in arms about what they think is happening?

/Actual crime numbers and perception of crime almost never live in the same statistical universe.


Parents are far more paranoid today than when I was a kid.  But crime back then was 3x worse than it is today.  It's just that today we have 24/7 news channels to blare all sorts of horrors at people to make them think everything is worse these days.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Am I tripping or did they change the headline? I had a dream I was a vagilante's sidekick. My name was Tim, I'm a lesser known character.


What manner of man are you, that can summon fire without flint or tinder?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The 2,600-mother movement formed on the Upper West Side

Stopped reading right there
 
invictus2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The Guardian Angels?

I remember their hats.


The 2,600-mother movement formed on the Upper West Side in the fall

These women will have matching hairstyles
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Interview with the Vagilante
Youtube jQ8DWHPsRto
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dryad: So is crime ACTUALLY up, or just a bunch of busybodies/permit patties getting up in arms about what they think is happening?

/Actual crime numbers and perception of crime almost never live in the same statistical universe.


Of course not. And when the cops show that crime has gone down they ignore it because they feel like it's gone up. I've seen this 100 times.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Live on Broadway, the Tony Award winning Annie Goetz Your Gun!


That war Bernie.
 
Dryad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

invictus2: These women will have matching hairstyles


Nah, its just a coincidence.
The "I need to speak to your manager" haircuts were something they all had beforehand.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
artist rendering of some of these vignettes
 
alex10294
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dryad: So is crime ACTUALLY up, or just a bunch of busybodies/permit patties getting up in arms about what they think is happening?

/Actual crime numbers and perception of crime almost never live in the same statistical universe.


It's actually up a little. After a long period of decline. Some might say that the fact that crime is up at all in a period of job growth is a scary sign, while the NYT seems to think it's not a trend yet. Time will tell.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/07/us​/​politics/nypd-crime-stats.html
 
JerkStore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We got this covered
static3.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The Guardian Angels?

I remember their hats.


the berets would probably look better on the UWS karens
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Trik: We got this covered
[static3.srcdn.com image 740x370]


Underrated movie.
 
Bowen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Am I tripping or did they change the headline? I had a dream I was a vagilante's sidekick. My name was Tim, I'm a lesser known character.


Your arms, are they really strong?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Eh at least vigilante groups wont beat the shiat out of you, take all your stuff and send you to prison for resisting arrest and get away with it, you know, like cops do. Or straight out murder you for being black and face zero consequences.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ZAZ: If you punks had a real woman in your life you'd behave better. (cue music)


Fact is, 90%+ of those who joined ISIS were virgins.

Frustrated brainwashed religious nutjobs virgins who probably never talked to a girl, fell in love, touch themselves or saw a naked girl even in a picture.

Want to stop extremism in the middle-east and most of the world? Legalize porn and prostitution.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
pmcdeadline2.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Is there a name for the pose where the female cast member is always standing ass to the camera looking over her shoulder?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Thosw: Trik: We got this covered
[static3.srcdn.com image 740x370]

Underrated movie.


I like it better than Kickass.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DoctorCal: phrawgh: Cafe Threads: The Guardian Angels?

I remember their hats.

Yep. Repeat from 1979.

Curtis Sliwa is, indeed, a vagilante.


I met Lisa in winter 1983 or 84.

The subways were no joke at night back then, I always felt better when the Guardian Angels were on my train. Not my pic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image 246x205]


Way too tiny to read even with my glasses. Get that graphic off my lawn!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Exluddite: HighlanderRPI: Live on Broadway, the Tony Award winning Annie Goetz Your Gun!

That war Bernie.

Yes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weird Hal: [pmcdeadline2.files.wordpress.com image 681x383]

Is there a name for the pose where the female cast member is always standing ass to the camera looking over her shoulder?


Sidekik Belfies.
 
