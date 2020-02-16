 Skip to content
(Christian Post)   Looks like Sister Mary Clarence's luck has finally run out   (christianpost.com) divider line
24
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would big guns have helped?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: [media.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Anyone else get a new window launched when clicking on this gif to start it playing?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here she is!!!!!!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sister Euphemia and Sister Inviolata are shocked and dismayed
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
She just needs to take off and get out of there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Apparently faking being a nun is a real thing in Italy.

Recollect our purpose and our drive. This is not that.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I love that movie
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TWX: phrawgh: [media.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

Anyone else get a new window launched when clicking on this gif to start it playing?


Yes.

TWX
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Apparently faking being a nun is a real thing in Italy.

Recollect our purpose and our drive. This is not that.


Italy is significantly more religious than many other places in the world, and as home of the primary hub of Roman Catholicism, it would be no surprise to find tons of nuns and others that have taken recognized vows but may not have any documentation describing any recognition of this.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TWX: casual disregard: Apparently faking being a nun is a real thing in Italy.

Recollect our purpose and our drive. This is not that.

Italy is significantly more religious than many other places in the world, and as home of the primary hub of Roman Catholicism, it would be no surprise to find tons of nuns and others that have taken recognized vows but may not have any documentation describing any recognition of this.


Tons of Nuns sounds like a pornography I might like to watch.

I think of the Jesuits as being supreme in their quest for knowledge and science. Strange that they were born as a military arm of the Church.

/history is weird
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Should of hid out in Chicago

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
(•_•)

Sounds like she

( •_•)>⌐■-■

Had a bad habit

(⌐■_■)
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: TWX: phrawgh: [media.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

Anyone else get a new window launched when clicking on this gif to start it playing?

Yes.

silly clicky gif$
 
casual disregard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Should of hid out in Chicago

[Fark user image 278x181]


christ on a cracker, is this the second time i will correct awful grammar?

You can't "Should of" because that is genitive. What you should have done is "should have."

I hate myself!
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

casual disregard: TWX: casual disregard: Apparently faking being a nun is a real thing in Italy.

Recollect our purpose and our drive. This is not that.

Italy is significantly more religious than many other places in the world, and as home of the primary hub of Roman Catholicism, it would be no surprise to find tons of nuns and others that have taken recognized vows but may not have any documentation describing any recognition of this.

Tons of Nuns sounds like a pornography I might like to watch.

I think of the Jesuits as being supreme in their quest for knowledge and science. Strange that they were born as a military arm of the Church.

/history is weird


maybe chubby nuns, tons of nuns is a little extreme
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Should have tried the cow costume.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sister Mary Clarence finally busted?

Big Whoopi.
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought having to click gifs was pretty stupid.  Now the gifs are pop ups!  WTFark
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Rene ala Carte: Should of hid out in Chicago

[Fark user image 278x181]

christ on a cracker, is this the second time i will correct awful grammar?

You can't "Should of" because that is genitive. What you should have done is "should have."

I hate myself!


Now explain the use of a future past participle...
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Azz Pumper: I thought having to click gifs was pretty stupid.  Now the gifs are pop ups!  WTFark


Well drew needs the money.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Guess she won't be a superstar.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: casual disregard: Rene ala Carte: Should of hid out in Chicago

[Fark user image 278x181]

christ on a cracker, is this the second time i will correct awful grammar?

You can't "Should of" because that is genitive. What you should have done is "should have."

I hate myself!

Now explain the use of a future past participle...


Pssh! I think you know very well that will not occur.

I would hex you but you vex me. Upon which floor shall our verbs fall?

/there's a good reason why nobody talks like this
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Azz Pumper: I thought having to click gifs was pretty stupid.  Now the gifs are pop ups!  WTFark

Well drew needs the money.


But what did you think of the stealth boats?  It may be a good business model but I just don't see it.
 
Report