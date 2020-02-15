 Skip to content
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: "In Deep Shadow 2"

Description: Photographs with strong contrast between light and dark. May be of any subject.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Stats can be found here.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0582 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/Broward County Park at Sunrise
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0458 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/Blackbird on a restaurant vent at sunrise
//Block Island, RI
 
Allivymar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Flaming sunset w/squrrl
 
Allivymar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Evening fishing on the Hudson
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Monarch Butterfly on a Butterfly Bush
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Honeybee
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Bumblebee on a Coneflower
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Cormorant tree

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Damselfly on daisy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Green Heron with a gleam in its eye

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0324 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


african finch in an aviary
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
http://
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If this doesn't fit with the theme, please remove.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Moonlight in the Smoky Mountains.
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FuLinHyu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tremblant, CA
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wilmington, NC
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wilmington, NC
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Osprey with lunch.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

kalanchoe daigremontiana
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hawk eyeballing me as I tried to get close
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Naples Pier at Dusk by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not quite how that was supposed to work...
Fark user imageView Full Size
Whoops by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
gorrck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
MoonRise_IMGP9270 - Super Moon - October 12, 2019
 
gorrck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Bosque_Crane_IMGP2825 - Bosque del Apache, NM - December 22, 2018
 
gorrck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Bas relief at Bayon - Angkor Wat - September 22, 2012
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dusk
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Moon over the ocean
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Grand Valley Shadow
 
Pasnute [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pasnute [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report