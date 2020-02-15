 Skip to content
(AP News)   Of all the ways to die, no one ever thinks they will go by accidental suffocation by hanging from a ski lift chair   (apnews.com) divider line
SpockYouOut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yikes. Just awful.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a horrible horrible way to die! :(
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig

Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Article says the victim suffocated to death. That's gotta be even worse than being electrocuted to death.

Obviously not AP English students.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
was Enya playing in the background? I saw that movie too...
 
farkscience
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
$219 for a lift ticket at Vail, it's murder.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm (hopefully temporarily) working in retail currently so I have a nifty heavy-handled boxcutter in my bookbag everywhere I go...

Randomly needing to cut yourself from your clothes seems like a good excuse to otherwise have something sharp on you at all times. I should remember that. The NYPD bag search subway detail can be a pain the ass about that sometimes.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I bet that left a stain.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Always carry some kind of knife. As this poor guy found out, you never know when you'll need it.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sue all the things.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Get on the ski lift,
Prepare to dismount ski lift,
Do not suffocate.
 
Report