Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's something I could never figure out:

Why do demons only possess Catholics?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid_6.7: Here's something I could never figure out:

Why do demons only possess Catholics?


Are you kidding?  They possess tons of Evangelicals, too.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Sid_6.7: Here's something I could never figure out:

Why do demons only possess Catholics?

Are you kidding?  They possess tons of Evangelicals, too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, that's what Alan Moore has been up to.
 
daffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think demons really have a thing for politicians.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
there are now over a hundred who attend a yearly conference to share tips and trade secrets

Ok. So, that should be a documentary.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

holdmybones: there are now over a hundred who attend a yearly conference to share tips and trade secrets

Ok. So, that should be a documentary.


It'll be Def-Con, but for souls instead of technology.

"We recently discovered this backdoor exploit to access someone's gluttony center..."
 
