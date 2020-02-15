 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Well that's one way to raise test scores .... Might be time to leave Public Education behind   (nypost.com) divider line
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, that sounds reasonable. A school helped students cheat on a test, so all schools should be turned into a bunch of hateful Christian indoctrination centers.

F*ck off with that shiat.

Also, Drew should be farking ashamed for some clickbait bullshiat like this. Dude... if you need this kind of shiat to bring in some ad revenue, you really should feel bad about yourself and reflect on some decisions that led you here.
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trying to one-up Atlanta
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is what happens with standardized testing.  Teachers teach to the test, not to anything applicable.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: This is what happens with standardized testing.  Teachers teach to the test, not to anything applicable.


Turn off the lights folks, we are done here.
You are spot on Harley, critical thinking skills are all but absent these days. Stop teaching the answers, teach the kids how to arrive at the answer.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: , Drew should be farking ashamed for some clickbait bullshiat like this. Dude... if you need this kind of shiat to bring in some ad revenue, you really should feel bad about yourself and reflect on some decisions that led you here.


Paying the bills, like everyone else. Wut?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: This is what happens with standardized testing.  Teachers teach to the test, not to anything applicable.


Maybe fire them for doing that? These tests was to make sure kids could do the basics. Because schools gave diplomas T literate children
 
Bootysama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to summer school after 8th grade to take a math class so I could start high school a year ahead in math. My teacher was from another school district (the district that had "higher overall" academic standards). Once test time rolled around he told us that we need to bring him our test when we are done and he will tell us which problems we got wrong and we could try to figure out what we did wrong. We thought it was awesome because we didn't really have to study hard or worry about our tests, but apparently that's how almost all of the teachers in that district taught (even multiple choice tests). Suddenly their higher overall GPAs and graduation rates made sense.

We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jaime Escalante was accused of giving his students the answers to the AP calculus test. In a way he did. He hid it in their heads so no one could find out they were cheating.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Parkside Preparatory Academy - Prepares students for the age of Trumpism. If he can cheat, so can your kid.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stand and Deliver (1988) - Accused of Cheating Scene (8/9) | Movieclips
Youtube PI35KfPB7nM
 
Bandito King
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: harleyquinnical: This is what happens with standardized testing.  Teachers teach to the test, not to anything applicable.

Maybe fire them for doing that? These tests was to make sure kids could do the basics. Because schools gave diplomas T literate children


Maybe stop tying teacher pay to whether their class full of willfully ignorant kids is willing to try hard on a test that doesn't matter to them whatsoever.

Maybe stop making kids take 50 standardized tests a year.

Maybe take kids away from parents who can't be bothered to instill some desire to accomplish things in them?

Blaming teachers for not overcoming public apathy towards knowledge is dumb. Look who the president is! Can you imagine trying to teach a class full of people like that? Because he's not the only dunce in America. They breed like rabbits.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: This is what happens with standardized testing.  Teachers teach to the test, not to anything applicable.


On the flip side, you have the teachers I had in Uni...

Over five years, I had exam results from seven teachers effectifly nuffied and then normalized to a 65% average, because as the Dean put it, 'An entire section of 5th year Honours Math students do not ALL fail an exam.  If you feel they are not learning the material, change how you teach'

And yes, one of those a-holes had 'god' as his email address.
 
anfrind
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Exluddite: harleyquinnical: This is what happens with standardized testing.  Teachers teach to the test, not to anything applicable.

Turn off the lights folks, we are done here.
You are spot on Harley, critical thinking skills are all but absent these days. Stop teaching the answers, teach the kids how to arrive at the answer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
