(Fox News)   While Wendy's recommends that its employees take a bath daily they would prefer you don't take it in the sink at work
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This wasn't amusing when the guy did it in 1993.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Baths are gross. Stewing in your own filth. Shower like a normal person.
 
nytmare
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Is this the same sink bath from a couple months ago, or a new one?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That is absolutely not sanitary. Put him in the dishwasher.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

nytmare: Is this the same sink bath from a couple months ago, or a new one?


New one = https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hU2w0​f​0Zr2o

Old one = https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/wendy​s​-employee-fired-bath-restaurant-sink-v​iral-video-180400924.html?utm_source=f​ark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=lin​k&ICID=ref_fark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nYwP​F​A1CaI

Both at a Wendy's.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Baths are gross. Stewing in your own filth. Shower like a normal person.


Of you have a big enough shower/bath tub, you can do both, ya know.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: That is absolutely not sanitary. Put him in the dishwasher.


Difficulty: the dishwasher said he isn't DTF that way.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PyroStock: nytmare: Is this the same sink bath from a couple months ago, or a new one?

New one = https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hU2w0f​0Zr2o

Old one = https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/wendys​-employee-fired-bath-restaurant-sink-v​iral-video-180400924.html?utm_source=f​ark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=lin​k&ICID=ref_fark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nYwPF​A1CaI

Both at a Wendy's.


Here's a guy in a Burger King sink.

And here's three girls in a KFC sink.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry, Wendy's, Burger King beat you to it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not all homeless are jobless.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Baths are gross. Stewing in your own filth. Shower like a normal person.


Yeah, icky.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The bottom line is, we don't want anything to make our guests feel that they can't eat at any Wendy's restaurant or any other of our restaurants," he added.

well, i can't eat unless i've just had a bath.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In all seriousness, it's probably more dangerous to the idiots who do this than the dishes. The hardcore detergents restaurants use will burn the skin right off your hands in a few hours.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
