 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   That old guy in front of you at the grocery store is the only one still writing checks   (digitaltransactions.net) divider line
35
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

450 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2020 at 11:20 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In my attempt to access this story I was informed "You have been banned from this site" and I swear I've never bounced a check there.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We use cash. If it's a big total we swipe a card and pay the bill when it comes.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The old ladies at my grocery store have it down to an art.  They babble at the cashier while the order is being rung up.  When it's time to pay, they act shocked, like they never anticipated that payment might be forthcoming.  Then, and only then do they begin the process of locating their checkbook in their giant purse, possibly then balancing their checkbook before writing the check.  They'll decline the offer of the cashier to run the check through the machine to print the payment info, or use the stamp with the store name.  They'll pause filling out the check while they explain to the cashier that they don't like that method because it doesn't leave an imprint on the copy.  They'll then slowly reverse the process of storing the checkbook in the purse.  If you don't nudge them with your own cart, they'll attempt to strike up a conversation with the bag person.

Volunteer with the local elderly folk, they're lonely.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I haven't seen anyone write a check at the grocery store in years.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who cares? Is your Lear jet idling in the parking lot? Just get back on your phone and return to your bubble of solitude.

Someday you'll be old too. Or maybe not, the way we're going.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wrote a check for my car tags at the tag office because they don't charge a "convenience fee" to do that, but they do with plastic. I write maybe 6 checks a year, and not at the grocery store.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I see them often, I have to remind myself that I will be old someday as well.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I write a check once a year for taxes. That's it.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I haven't written a personal check from a checkbook since 2006. The few things I've wanted to pay with a check, I either got a cashier's check from the bank or sent a check directly from my online banking.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: I wrote a check for my car tags at the tag office because they don't charge a "convenience fee" to do that.

I do that also and pay my county taxes with a check for the same reason. Every where else I pay cash and have close to the exact amount always ready. I'm an old guy with bad knees and it's painful hearing "I can't understand why this card hasn't worked these last five tries, let me try this one."
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: I haven't seen anyone write a check at the grocery store in years.


That.. I think it's one of those HA HA HA OLD PEOPLE thing 'millennials ' that are pushing 40 pull out of their ass every few years just to baitch about something.

Maybe it's at a farmer's market or one of those trendy, we don't do plastic, bodegas, popup markets etc.
I haven't seen someone write a physical check in years here.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: I see them often, I have to remind myself that I will be old someday as well.


My father had the curse of living longer than his friends, and of being just well enough to stay (alone) in his home. So, he often spent a lot of time talking with checkers, baristas, baggers.

When I went back to where he lived for the funeral arrangements, I was at a Starbucks, and, although there was a line, the barista was really sweet and chatty with some old guy, genuinely interested in what he had to say (or classy enough to pretend she was).

I tried to tell her that she was so kind, and her kindness was so important, and that my father's life had been made better by people like her. I don't know what I actually said, and there may have been some eye-wiping on my part, but I piled money into the tip jar.

We will all be that old person looking for a personal connection with a checker. And God bless the checker who is kind.
 
zeronewbury [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you live in a northeastern US rural area, you see magnificent small elderly women (my observation is that there are just more elderly women than men) performing this same feat. My favorites of these worthy ladies are the ones who are glowing with justifiable pride when they are done.

/Small town
//Introvert
///Love to watch the flow of life in the old lane
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't mind the check; it's the coupons and their attendant disputes that drive me crazy. I'm actually sort of envious of people who have 30 minutes to spend arguing about 15 cents
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I still find occasion to write checks.  Not often, maybe a dozen times a year, but often enough to have two working checkbooks.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If we hit that bulls-eye, the rest of the dominoes will fall like a house of cards. Czechmate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: I don't mind the check; it's the coupons and their attendant disputes that drive me crazy. I'm actually sort of envious of people who have 30 minutes to spend arguing about 15 cents


But it's the principle! I don't care if the coupon's for the 24-oz size!

OK, not really. I hate coupons too.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I use them.
At auctions.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we're family here, correct?  Good.

I'm a 55 year old guy who still writes checks at the grocery store.  Didn't really pay attention to my dinosaur status until a few years ago when the FARK threads were gaining steam.  I spent a lot of time as a younger person in the service industry so I like to think I marginalized the archaic practice by at least having everything ready to go when called upon.  Now it's all electronic telepathic and takes no longer than even a cash transaction.

What I, as an old person, struggle with is a flat out refusal of some to pay cash for the infinitesimal purchase.  An app or a card for a beef jerky, or finger nail clipper, or pack of gum or lip balm at Walgreen's irritates me in the very same vein.  The user in front of me is invariably confused as to whether it is a credit or a debit card, whether or not it is a chip card and has never once swiped correctly the first time through.  Let alone conducting all of this while Facetiming with lovey before class.

Seems to me six of one and half a dozen of the other.

Love this site and thanks for letting me be a part of it.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We probably don't write a dozen checks a year. What really weaned me fast was when Walmart started scanning them for instant withdrawal from the account. Why spend all that time writing just to have it be treated like a debit card?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I still write checks and I will continue to do so as long as it's allowed.
I still use cash too.
Someone has to continue the old customs.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: The old ladies at my grocery store have it down to an art.  They babble at the cashier while the order is being rung up.  When it's time to pay, they act shocked, like they never anticipated that payment might be forthcoming.  Then, and only then do they begin the process of locating their checkbook in their giant purse, possibly then balancing their checkbook before writing the check.  They'll decline the offer of the cashier to run the check through the machine to print the payment info, or use the stamp with the store name.  They'll pause filling out the check while they explain to the cashier that they don't like that method because it doesn't leave an imprint on the copy.  They'll then slowly reverse the process of storing the checkbook in the purse.  If you don't nudge them with your own cart, they'll attempt to strike up a conversation with the bag person.

Volunteer with the local elderly folk, they're lonely.


No thanks.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Checks are unknown these days in Europe.

America is so goddamn backward we think we're ahead.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Checks are unknown these days in Europe.

America is so goddamn backward we think we're ahead.


How you get paid? Most companies in USA still pay their help with checks.  Some use direct deposit.
 
Johnson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
2040: That old guy in front of you at the grocery store is the only one still trying to use his phone to pay.

Why doesn't he just get the implant like everyone else?
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Even my crappy 10-house HOA switched to electronic payments for our paltry dues.

Give it up, grandpa. You're holding up the line. Also doesn't help they want 9 forms of ID and a blood sample now, which makes the befuddled elderly take about 1000x longer than back in the 80s when they'd accept your god damned library card or whatever.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Some people will always insist upon doing things the hard way...

Wintergatan - Marble Machine (music instrument using 2000 marbles)
Youtube IvUU8joBb1Q
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can't remember the last time I saw someone pay with a check at a grocery store.

I do write one check per month to pay rent, but that's it.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's not true, subby. It's the elderly ladies at the post office buying either 3 stamps or overnighting something like uranium to McMurdo Station that are paying with a check.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I can't remember the last time I saw someone pay with a check at a grocery store.


Neither can I.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One thing that is personally very aggravating is the person, who, after spending more time in the line than I have has to start digging around their pockets/purse for the bus fare when ever the bus does show up, especially when it's colder than Antartica outside, rather than having it in had when the bus shows up.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I write checks for the lawn care guy in the summer and fall, also my property taxes.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lots of b2b transactions are done with checks. Storing bank data is a hassle and liability. Cards have at least a 2.99% fee. So checks it is for most things. Venmo works too but has kind of a low limit.
 
Gough
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mojongo: Unobtanium: I wrote a check for my car tags at the tag office because they don't charge a "convenience fee" to do that.
I do that also and pay my county taxes with a check for the same reason. Every where else I pay cash and have close to the exact amount always ready. I'm an old guy with bad knees and it's painful hearing "I can't understand why this card hasn't worked these last five tries, let me try this one."


I'm not sure which is more maddening, waiting for the LOL to finishing writing out her check and entering the details in the check register, or the Millenial going through multiple debit cards to find one that works or has a sufficient balance.

I think the worst is actually being behind a carload of college kids in a drive-through...and watching one debit card after another get handed through the window followed by the PIN pad being handed out.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report