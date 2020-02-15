 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   David Simon says it better than subby ever could about this landing   (twitter.com) divider line
30
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

1110 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2020 at 10:50 PM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That pilot crew had...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size



(and the cabin crew probably had a lot of messy seats to deal with)
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy shiat!  That's definitely a pucker-inducer.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's ... that's impressive. Damn. Next up: donuts!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Picked factor : All of them.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A lot of seat cushions went missing after that...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was there a Hoonigan sticker on the windshield and were the rims painted neon colours?
 
desertgeek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hope the flight came with a complementary change of pants.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Somewhat worse than typical crosswind landing. But not that unusual at airports with no perpendicular runways.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I couldn't tell if the plane was moving forward or if it was just hovering in heavy wind.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, not the most intense crosswind landing but, they can't all be.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That first touchdown put a huge amount of stress on the wheel bogeys, they're gonna need to be fixed
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What a farking mess that could have been to clean up.

That pilot deserves a bonus, but I'm sure they won't get one.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A380s do VTOL now how?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Damn.
Not a pilot, but damn.
That's a lot of plane to fudge in like that... but let's be honest, his net forward speed was only 20 knots.

I'd blow him myself, but not only has he already been blown, my jaw is still locked open.
Bet the people in the tail seats still haven't found their eye/dentures/child/will to live.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For everyone busting a nut over this video, it's not that big of a deal. Especially for a 747 pilot. There's training involved FYI.  Shocker I know.

I flew a C-130 in my time in special ops, and later a C-17. It would be more of a story if this plane crashed, but that wouldn't have happened in a routine cross wind like this.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Russia judge gives a 7 for the landing
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I too am unimpressed. Knees too sharp.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: A380s do VTOL now how?


With 100 knot winds? Easy.

/"Thank you for flying Etihad, and please accept our free laxative as you disembark."
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Big deal, I landed like that plenty of times.................................​.................................. on Flight Simulator II Commodore 64
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: For everyone busting a nut over this video, it's not that big of a deal. Especially for a 747 pilot. There's training involved FYI.  Shocker I know.

I flew a C-130 in my time in special ops, and later a C-17. It would be more of a story if this plane crashed, but that wouldn't have happened in a routine cross wind like this.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Seriously... you are saying "no big deal", "I've done far better" and not "skilled pilot", "crappy weather, that's hard"?
Sure, maybe you are Mr Flying McBadass, but you have to remember that most people can't even parallel park.
Maybe your judgement is skewed?
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My husband is an ATC and didn't find anything particularly unusual about the video except that a plane the size of an A380 had to make a crosswinds landing in the first place.  Must've been some particularly high winds.

The quote, however, is well worth the price of admission.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: For everyone busting a nut over this video, it's not that big of a deal. Especially for a 747 pilot. There's training involved FYI.  Shocker I know.

I flew a C-130 in my time in special ops, and later a C-17. It would be more of a story if this plane crashed, but that wouldn't have happened in a routine cross wind like this.


https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xdx​5​nf
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Percise1: Mark Ratner: For everyone busting a nut over this video, it's not that big of a deal. Especially for a 747 pilot. There's training involved FYI.  Shocker I know.

I flew a C-130 in my time in special ops, and later a C-17. It would be more of a story if this plane crashed, but that wouldn't have happened in a routine cross wind like this.

[i.imgflip.com image 300x225]

Seriously... you are saying "no big deal", "I've done far better" and not "skilled pilot", "crappy weather, that's hard"?
Sure, maybe you are Mr Flying McBadass, but you have to remember that most people can't even parallel park.
Maybe your judgement is skewed?


Or maybe, as a trained pilot, he has more perspective and knowledge about it than some layman who just gawks "Well that looks impressive!"
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: For everyone busting a nut over this video, it's not that big of a deal. Especially for a 747 pilot. There's training involved FYI.  Shocker I know.

I flew a C-130 in my time in special ops, and later a C-17. It would be more of a story if this plane crashed, but that wouldn't have happened in a routine cross wind like this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
is there *real* article about this?
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Landed like that in an A380 in South Korea. It was over so quick, everyone didn't have a chance to freak out.

/it was kind of cool to be able to say I was in a plane that size when it drifted though
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Percise1: Mark Ratner: For everyone busting a nut over this video, it's not that big of a deal. Especially for a 747 pilot. There's training involved FYI.  Shocker I know.

I flew a C-130 in my time in special ops, and later a C-17. It would be more of a story if this plane crashed, but that wouldn't have happened in a routine cross wind like this.

[i.imgflip.com image 300x225]

Seriously... you are saying "no big deal", "I've done far better" and not "skilled pilot", "crappy weather, that's hard"?
Sure, maybe you are Mr Flying McBadass, but you have to remember that most people can't even parallel park.
Maybe your judgement is skewed?


Well, I'll second Mr. Ratner. I've flown 40 years now including the monster B-52. What's in the video is not a big deal; they just landed in a crab. You land some planes that way, but most you have to straighten it out and land the up wind wheel first. That is far more difficult and it gets increasingly more so as the planes become smaller and lighter.
 
1970Custom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Man at the stick"? More like "Brutha at da ruddah".
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
edmo:Well, I'll second Mr. Ratner. I've flown 40 years now including the monster B-52. What's in the video is not a big deal; they just landed in a crab. You land some planes that way, but most you have to straighten it out and land the up wind wheel first. That is far more difficult and it gets increasingly more so as the planes become smaller and lighter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report