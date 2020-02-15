 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   News: After 53 years woman meets her biological mother. Fark: She was stolen by her babysitter   (wjla.com) divider line
neilbradley
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I met my biological mother when I was 47 (am 50 now). Fortunately it was a happy reunion.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait until the Mother gets the babysitting bill!
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"You don't have enough evidence."

You only know who took your baby and where they were this morning.  WTF are we supposed to do with that?
 
ihateallofyou [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm crying. Happy end, but sad story.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
so you're saying the mom ran off with the babysitter?
 
Report