 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAQ Green Bay)   And then, the coup de grace of all dares; the sinister triple-dog-dare   (wtaq.com) divider line
10
    More: Cool, A Christmas Story, good reminder, English-language films, local elementary school, Police Commander Kevin Warych, subzero temperatures, Christmas Story, Rob Sussman  
•       •       •

785 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2020 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meatball head
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bell rang
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they poured warm water over it to get it loose, or if they picked him up and yanked until the end of his tongue tore off.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flick?  Who's Flick?  I don't know him
 
DRTFA
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thtuck...thtuck... THTUCK!
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Stormin Gorman: I wonder if they poured warm water over it to get it loose, or if they picked him up and yanked until the end of his tongue tore off.


Maybe they peed on it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thank you for properly using coup de "grahss."
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Stormin Gorman: I wonder if they poured warm water over it to get it loose, or if they picked him up and yanked until the end of his tongue tore off.


Warm water.  The comments would be different if otherwise....
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Green Bay Student" should be changed to "Student of Green Bay"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report