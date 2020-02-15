 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The mayor of Georgetown excuses himself during a council meeting to use the bathroom, fails to turn off his mic. Fart-larity ensued   (twitter.com) divider line
32
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Sound of Relief - The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (3/10) Movie CLIP (1988) HD
Youtube pdE83FX-Mto
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The fact that it's juxtaposed with a serious public health discussion makes this about ten times funnier.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He sounds puckered
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cagey B: The fact that it's juxtaposed with a serious public health discussion makes this about ten times funnier.


She's trying so damn hard to keep her composure and she just can't hold it in...much like the guy.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And for extra-hilarity, this guy was retweeted by Trump (what a mature leader), and he's an ardent anti-Trumper.

This was tweeted right after the OG one above:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I loled.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't this from a long time ago or am I having deja vu?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

shastacola: Isn't this from a long time ago or am I having deja vu?


Deja Vu. It was tweeted yesterday.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video is 5 years old.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/counci​l​man-bathroom-mic_n_7204840
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's tweeting five year old fart jokes while taking laps in the Beast at Daytona. Mike Judge is a prophet.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life imitates (f)art!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Video is 5 years old.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/council​man-bathroom-mic_n_7204840


It's the shiat that keeps on giving.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: And for extra-hilarity, this guy was retweeted by Trump (what a mature leader)


Drink!
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Reminds me of the Wide Stancer
Larry Craig

Tap tap
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: scottydoesntknow: And for extra-hilarity, this guy was retweeted by Trump (what a mature leader)

Drink!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: scottydoesntknow: And for extra-hilarity, this guy was retweeted by Trump (what a mature leader)

Drink!


There's no way I can drink every time Trump fails.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm assuming the sound effects were dubbed, but was a laugh anyway.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't the sound of ham slapping
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK Boomer!
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm surprised no one has mentioned the toilet scene in Dumb and Dumber.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwcVJ​M​vVWDA
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it.

The Simpsons - HOMR - Animation Cartoons Movie - Simpson clip3
Youtube yNS9pRsA-cE
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Begoggle: scottydoesntknow: And for extra-hilarity, this guy was retweeted by Trump (what a mature leader)

Drink!

There's no way I can drink every time Trump fails.


Your liver will hate you.
 
jake_lex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: gameshowhost: Begoggle: scottydoesntknow: And for extra-hilarity, this guy was retweeted by Trump (what a mature leader)

Drink!

There's no way I can drink every time Trump fails.

Your liver will hate you.


I bet Trump constantly rips some of the most horrid farts imaginable, and everyone around him has to pretend they didn't notice.

He's 73 years old and he's eaten a garbage fast food diet his entire life.  His farts probably have emitted so much methane he's personally responsible for a good deal of the rise in the average global temperature.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jake_lex: bobobolinskii: gameshowhost: Begoggle: scottydoesntknow: And for extra-hilarity, this guy was retweeted by Trump (what a mature leader)

Drink!

There's no way I can drink every time Trump fails.

Your liver will hate you.

I bet Trump constantly rips some of the most horrid farts imaginable, and everyone around him has to pretend they didn't notice.

He's 73 years old and he's eaten a garbage fast food diet his entire life.  His farts probably have emitted so much methane he's personally responsible for a good deal of the rise in the average global temperature.


The contestants getting fired on his show were probably relieved.
 
spleef420
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: gameshowhost: Begoggle: scottydoesntknow: And for extra-hilarity, this guy was retweeted by Trump (what a mature leader)

Drink!

There's no way I can drink every time Trump fails.

Your liver will hate you.


Could easily set the record for fastest liver failure in medical history. You'd be dead in 26 minutes.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pdE83FX-​Mto?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


First thing I thought of.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Begoggle: scottydoesntknow: And for extra-hilarity, this guy was retweeted by Trump (what a mature leader)

Drink!


Fark off.  The only reason this five-year-old video is back in the news, is because the President retweeted it.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


dRiNk!!1!
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Begoggle: scottydoesntknow: And for extra-hilarity, this guy was retweeted by Trump (what a mature leader)

Drink!

There's no way I can drink every time Trump fails.


Yeah, you would die of thrist
 
