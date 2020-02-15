 Skip to content
(USA Today)   USA Today reporters somehow stumbled upon an "accredited" college with no faculty or students, and a bare storefront for an address. The website magically disappeared after reporters started asking questions. Fark: Reagan National University   (usatoday.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Grifters all.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
grift grift grift

But don't call the rubes stupid, they will be offended and lash out.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I applied there, but I matriculated at the Univeristy of Southern North Dakota at Hoople.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Lol Wayback has the site, oldest marker is July 2018. So many stock images
 
dwrash
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All colleges are grifters.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This sounds like a USCIS/ICE trap. It happened last year.
/Abolish ICE
//DRTFA
///got nothing
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

That was Pretty Damn Quick.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd like very detailed instructions as to how they set this up, please.  I want in on the grift.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tuition rises every year because there are not safeguards in place to prevent it.

My Alma Mater had a branch school who's tuition was HALF of what the regular school was. When the regular school's board caught wind of this heresy...they immediately jacked up the branch school's tuition.

/ gotta pay for dat Sportsball somehow
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

You may not know how close you are to the truth. The laws created vast reserves of land for the creation of colleges, schools, churches and other public works. Vast amounts of money were appropriated to fund these worthy projects.

So every normal school and high school became jumped up into a college, and the foundation of "charitable" insitutes and other scams became an enormous source of snake oil and grift and graft.

Canada had (IIRC 64 universities) from the biggest and the best (Toronto, McGill) to the smallest and the worst (Cape Breton). The USA has over 16,000, and most of them meet the definition of a university as a campus with a football (or nowadays basketball) team attached. College coaches are paid millions, much more on average than college presidents, but even college presidents often top the ranks of over-paid "public servants".

Yes, being a post-graduate student and quite above average in reading and intelligence, I can endorse your claim that universities are scams and frauds. They exist to pump money out of the pockets of students, parents, and benefactors, and they pile this loot up so high that Governors like George W. Bush, who demolished the wealth of Texas A & M on behalf of his Daddy's favourite cronies and was given a $100 million baseball team for his efforts, could not resist. Even he was not so slow or benightedly stupid that he could not see the advance of stealing $14-15 BILLION. After two failures to make money in the oil business and being all hat and no cattle as a rancher, he got won deplorably, lamentable, sadly, and perniciously right for Republicans.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Republicans are crooks?
I am shocked.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Reagan's Ghost seems to be learning evil ways from the Incumbant, who has already lost his Fake University and settled ("I never settle" Trump) for $25,000,000, most of which has already been sumped up by the lawyers.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And yet, there they are in March Madness.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shouldn't be hard to verify if some of these people exist.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Actually, I'm just surprised that USA Today turned up anything.
 
killdawabbitt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Agree, this almost reads like investigative journalism.   I am shocked.

/unbelievable story... will anything come of it?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

todaysparent.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I dont know what you are talking about. I teach there. My name is Professor Professorson
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Why do your posts look like you had a stroke?
 
Dudley_Nightsoil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Did you have Prof. Schickele? He was nuts, but a fun nuts.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Teachy McTeachface?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well played, whoever came up with this scam. Well played indeed.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Picking one. David Glazer, PhD GWU doesn't seem to exist.

I would not be surprised if this was another ICE scam. The one mentioned above happened not far from me. Their website was basic but looked okay, and if you didn't know any better you  would think it was a real school. You would have no reason to believe that the University of Farmington doesn't exist.
 
zobear
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ajay Bhatt is a muckety muck at Intel. Some of the others are professors at other universities.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Hoople campus closed down.
 
DrowningLessons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

That's what people with above average intelligence and reading look like to people such as you and me, fren
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I have them playing Prager U in the final.
 
scanman61
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Professor McProfessorface?
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also, it's University of Wisconsin and West Virginia University. Subtle mistake.
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow not Prager U or Trump Jr U.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I get a kick out of Kevin Corrigan.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yeah, well NPR's hires are pretty shady.

Lotta foreign sounding names. Why isn't the liberal media investigating THAT, hmmm?

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.cartalk.com/content/staff​-​credits
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

It's true. Back in the 60s and 70s we funded colleges by taxing the super rich and corporations
 
Glacier123
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Surely I can't be the only one to have gone to South Harmon Institute of Technology, right?
 
oldfool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sure, why not, let's focus on the trivial, while the viral fire burns humanities light out of the world. It was a dim light at best and will not be missed.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Don't you mean bullshiat artists?
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Goddamnit, that's the only reason I'm here...
 
