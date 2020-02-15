 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Passenger who reclined her airplane seat and sent a manchild into a rage does the truly American thing -- and plans to sue the airline   (amp.tmz.com) divider line
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karen in Coach
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While she may indeed be milking this, that dude with the extremely punchable face and unwarranted self importance behind her and the airlines passive aggressive condescending response to her using a feature they themselves provided have me rooting for.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she's fun at parties.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah she seems to not be a good person.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't blame her. That guy's a f*cking sociopath. In this version of America, the only thing that will ever get you compensation is a court order. No one will do anything for you unless they are legally obliged to. Don't hate the playa, hate the game.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Karen in Coach


Dude was a total dick bag. Watch the video.

If I pay for a seat and it reclines, I will use it.

If your big ass feels that the rest of the plane should cater to you, pony up for a seat that reclines yourself or get yourself to business class.  Don't book the seat against the wall.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say let Iran's Revolutionary Guard resolve such disputes.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Karen in Coach

Dude was a total dick bag. Watch the video.

If I pay for a seat and it reclines, I will use it.

If your big ass feels that the rest of the plane should cater to you, pony up for a seat that reclines yourself or get yourself to business class.  Don't book the seat against the wall.


And the flight attendant who took his side has been fired. As she should have been.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Reclining seats are a feature, not a bug. You dislike the so much, find some like minded people and start your own airline.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I hate to say it, but I'm on her side on this.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait... THAT's how he was punching her seat??
Jebus, I'd pay extra for that. Except I'd expect a happy ending.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

styckx: While she may indeed be milking this, that dude with the extremely punchable face and unwarranted self importance behind her and the airlines passive aggressive condescending response to her using a feature they themselves provided have me rooting for.


If she's suing the airline for provide insufficient seat space to recline, I'm all for it.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: I don't blame her. That guy's a f*cking sociopath


And if she sued him, I'd probably be on her side.  She's suing the airline, and they aren't the ones that were punching her seat. If I'm on that jury, I'd be doing my best to make sure she wouldn't get a dime.
 
flemardo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wademh: Reclining seats are a feature, not a bug. You dislike the so much, find some like minded people and start your own airline.


Or spend $25
http://www.gadgetduck.com/goods/kneed​e​fender.html
 
Obryn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
From TFA: As we previously reported ... Wendi is worried the repeated whiplash from the seat punches may have damaged her vertebrae -- she says she has a medical history -- and she wants AA to fork over some money to pay for an MRI and possible medical bills.

Those violent, violent seat punches...

Annoying, yes.

Damaging? Please, Karen...
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: Stephen_Falken: I don't blame her. That guy's a f*cking sociopath

And if she sued him, I'd probably be on her side.  She's suing the airline, and they aren't the ones that were punching her seat. If I'm on that jury, I'd be doing my best to make sure she wouldn't get a dime.


Except that the airline treated her like absolute shiat. The sky waitress gave the guy a cocktail and told her to delete the video of him punching her seat.

Also, just look at this guy, Who handles a situation like this? I was just on a flight last weekend where the person in front of me reclined their seat all the way. I'm 6'1" and I lived. The seats are made to recline, so why shouldn't the person recline?
 
LewDux
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Neneh Cherry - Manchild
Youtube OJ9VBMBS3qE
 
isthisme
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

theflatline: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Karen in Coach

Dude was a total dick bag. Watch the video.

If I pay for a seat and it reclines, I will use it.

If your big ass feels that the rest of the plane should cater to you, pony up for a seat that reclines yourself or get yourself to business class.  Don't book the seat against the wall.


Maybe I didn't read enough (I'm pretty sure I didn't because it's such a stupid situation) however, did she ever complain to the airline, while on the flight, and while the man-child was throwing his tantrum?

I ask because if I'm a juror and she didn't bring it to their attention, for any reason, then she gets nothing because she gave the airlines no chance to fix the situation.

It's like going to restaurant, having a bad meal that wasn't what you ordered, not saying a word at the time, then wanting to go on the internet to complain.

Now if she told them about the situation and the airliner did nothing about it and it continued throughout the whole flight, yes... the airlines are at fault.

TL:DR

If she complained at the time and the airliner did nothing then she is a victim.
If she didn't complain until after the flight, giving the airline zero chance to fix the situation, then she is an attention whore who deserves nothing beyond her internet fame.
 
aungen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
His next trick will be hiring a couple guys from out of town to beat him up so he can milk the outrage like a true douchebag.

I'm ok with someone taking him out back. She's practically a saint for just suing him. If someone decides to take him down my only reaction will be "BOOM! Headshot"

Fark this guy forever. I still think the proper response to this is lighting him on fire.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
American woman, get away from me.
American woman, mama, let me be....
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wademh: Reclining seats are a feature, not a bug. You dislike the so much, find some like minded people and start your own airline.


I don't know or care who is "right" in this dispute.  But that form of argument is completely idiotic.  "If you don't like President then you go be President."  Really, are you in fourth grade or something?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Airlines should limit the amount of seat recline to maybe 3-4 inches, tops.  Want to lie down?  That's what your hotel is for when you get there.
 
aungen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hachitori: American woman, get away from me.
American woman, mama, let me be....


Suddenly, on fire 🔥
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: Stephen_Falken: I don't blame her. That guy's a f*cking sociopath

And if she sued him, I'd probably be on her side.  She's suing the airline, and they aren't the ones that were punching her seat. If I'm on that jury, I'd be doing my best to make sure she wouldn't get a dime.


Ok, but who has been maximizing profits by cramming seats closer and closer together while still allowing them to recline?  Screw the airlines.  They created this mess.  I'm 6'7" and I recently flew first class on Delta and even that wasn't as much room as you used to get in coach.  The only real benefit was that you got enough free booze to make the uncomfortable seats almost tolerable.  They pack people in like sardines and wonder why the weak-minded ones flip out.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

isthisme: theflatline: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Karen in Coach

Dude was a total dick bag. Watch the video.

If I pay for a seat and it reclines, I will use it.

If your big ass feels that the rest of the plane should cater to you, pony up for a seat that reclines yourself or get yourself to business class.  Don't book the seat against the wall.

Maybe I didn't read enough (I'm pretty sure I didn't because it's such a stupid situation) however, did she ever complain to the airline, while on the flight, and while the man-child was throwing his tantrum?

I ask because if I'm a juror and she didn't bring it to their attention, for any reason, then she gets nothing because she gave the airlines no chance to fix the situation.

It's like going to restaurant, having a bad meal that wasn't what you ordered, not saying a word at the time, then wanting to go on the internet to complain.

Now if she told them about the situation and the airliner did nothing about it and it continued throughout the whole flight, yes... the airlines are at fault.

TL:DR

If she complained at the time and the airliner did nothing then she is a victim.
If she didn't complain until after the flight, giving the airline zero chance to fix the situation, then she is an attention whore who deserves nothing beyond her internet fame.


RTFA. She did complain and the flight attendant gave him a cocktail and told her to delete the video. She also moved her seat upright so the guy could eat and reclined again when he was finished. That pissed him off so he started punching the back of her seat.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Also, just look at this guy,


I haven't defended the guy.  The guy is the one she should be suing.
 
joaquin closet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whiplash...
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: Big_Doofus: Also, just look at this guy,

I haven't defended the guy.  The guy is the one she should be suing.


I get what you're saying, but the airline made the situation worse. Much worse. Why the flight attendant would defend the guy punching the seat in front of him is beyond me.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The headlights on my car have a "bright" setting so I am going to use it!

This is what all the seat recline dick bags sound like to me.

Anyone that reclines their seat on an airplane is an asshole. It doesn't matter if you are tall or fat or the person in front of you does. It is an asshole move.
 
madgonad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

theflatline: If I pay for a seat and it reclines, I will use it.



You sound like the kind of person that slams on their brakes when they are being tailgated or drives five under the speed limit in the passing lane.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was completely on her side. But now that I've seen that he says she spilled his drink on him and her response to that is "even if it did happen it's no big deal" I find myself on his side. Except he should accidentally dumped his replacement drink down the back of her neck.
 
Seasons I'v Withered
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He punches like a girl.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wendi is worried the repeated whiplash from the seat punches may have damaged her vertebrae

Oh FFS.
 
aungen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: Big_Doofus: Also, just look at this guy,

I haven't defended the guy.  The guy is the one she should be suing.


The airline didn't stop his behavior when she asked for help. They gave him a drink and told her to delete the incriminating video.

Fark the airlines, too. I hope the rumor the stewardess who handles this so badly was fired, is true.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wademh: Reclining seats are a feature, not a bug. You dislike the so much, find some like minded people and start your own airline.


I've been searching my couch cushions for spare change, but Boeing is totally inflexible about pricing and my Visa card limit won't cover the difference.
 
dwrash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [Fark user image image 620x465]


So true...

Exhibit A.  Farkers.
 
aungen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: The headlights on my car have a "bright" setting so I am going to use it!

This is what all the seat recline dick bags sound like to me.

Anyone that reclines their seat on an airplane is an asshole. It doesn't matter if you are tall or fat or the person in front of you does. It is an asshole move.


you are the reason I got into human sacrifice and cannibalism.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd have had some serious concern that manbaby might have escalated from seat punches to head punches.  The flight attendant have had that same concern.  If the manbaby couldn't be controlled, the flight should have landed at the nearest airport and the manbaby should have been removed.  If the airline couldn't manage that, then she should sue.

I have no idea how it played out after the video, nor do I care to investigate.  If he apologized and stopped, then she shouldn't sue.  Seems simple enough.  Sounds like the airline didn't protect her.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Saw video, would find in her favor.

And if she sued the guy I'd find in her favor. All the dude had to do was ask to be moved.
 
aungen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

madgonad: theflatline: If I pay for a seat and it reclines, I will use it.


You sound like the kind of person that slams on their brakes when they are being tailgated or drives five under the speed limit in the passing lane.


That's me. And i like to fire off the genki-bowl flame throwers in heavy traffic.
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: wademh: Reclining seats are a feature, not a bug. You dislike the so much, find some like minded people and start your own airline.

I don't know or care who is "right" in this dispute.  But that form of argument is completely idiotic.  "If you don't like President then you go be President."  Really, are you in fourth grade or something?


To his credit, that _is_ why Trump is potus impotus.
 
sleze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BadReligion: theflatline: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Karen in Coach

Dude was a total dick bag. Watch the video.

If I pay for a seat and it reclines, I will use it.

If your big ass feels that the rest of the plane should cater to you, pony up for a seat that reclines yourself or get yourself to business class.  Don't book the seat against the wall.

And the flight attendant who took his side has been fired. As she should have been.


/citation needed
 
aungen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Serious comment for a moment:

So she leaned back and spilled his drink. He hammered the back of her seat 9 times hard, then as he continued to annoyingly rattle it, she took a video. She asked a stewardess for help, and she gave the man a new drink and asked her to reside her seat, and now she's been fired, he's a man baby, and she is a Karen.

And I'm still clearly in need of medication for how I'm handling the comments :)

Is that a pretty solid wrap-up?
 
Trik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [Fark user image 620x465]


Yep, including the flight attendant.

The three should be locked in a room with no windows for 3 years.

That should give the survivor an attitude adjustment.
 
wiredtolain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [Fark user image 620x465]


"An" not "a"
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

madgonad: theflatline: If I pay for a seat and it reclines, I will use it.


You sound like the kind of person that slams on their brakes when they are being tailgated or drives five under the speed limit in the passing lane.


Hold up a minute: Driving slowly in the passing lane is wrong, But being tailgated is incredibly dangerous. I don't slam on my brakes but I will give the person the finger, and if it's bad enough I will slow down.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

isthisme: theflatline: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Karen in Coach

Dude was a total dick bag. Watch the video.

If I pay for a seat and it reclines, I will use it.

If your big ass feels that the rest of the plane should cater to you, pony up for a seat that reclines yourself or get yourself to business class.  Don't book the seat against the wall.

Maybe I didn't read enough (I'm pretty sure I didn't because it's such a stupid situation) however, did she ever complain to the airline, while on the flight, and while the man-child was throwing his tantrum?

I ask because if I'm a juror and she didn't bring it to their attention, for any reason, then she gets nothing because she gave the airlines no chance to fix the situation.

It's like going to restaurant, having a bad meal that wasn't what you ordered, not saying a word at the time, then wanting to go on the internet to complain.

Now if she told them about the situation and the airliner did nothing about it and it continued throughout the whole flight, yes... the airlines are at fault.

TL:DR

If she complained at the time and the airliner did nothing then she is a victim.
If she didn't complain until after the flight, giving the airline zero chance to fix the situation, then she is an attention whore who deserves nothing beyond her internet fame.


Is anyone else annoyed by this (NOT directed specifically at you isthisme, really)?

Putting the TL/DR: summation 'after' you've already read the post...

/drtfa either but agree with the tl/dr
 
kbronsito
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's some aholes saying that she shouldn't recline because the guy is on the last row and his seat don't recline, so she's taking space from him. But if she can't recline because the guy behind her can't recline... then the person in front of her can't recline... and so on. Don't want to end up on the last row... buy your ticket early and pick out better seats.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How is it that we don't know everything about this guy yet?  Seems strange.
 
