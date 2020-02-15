 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Not News: Student was committed to a mental facility for "observation" after exhibiting unstable behavior. News: Without telling the parent. Florida: Said student was 6   (nbcnews.com) divider line
48
    More: Florida, Jacksonville, Florida, Mental health counselor, Mental health professional, Mental disorder, Involuntary commitment, Mother, mental health facility, Police body-camera footage  
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course he's unstable, he's 6 years old.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Of course he's unstable, he's 6 years old.


She.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sithon: BizarreMan: Of course he's unstable, he's 6 years old.

She.


Can you tell I dnrtfa?  So a girl, only slightly less unstable at 6.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She was out of control and an intervention was needed. This however was not the right one. OTH we did get to see that there are good cops. We need more like her.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


WTF, Florida?
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The mother had been getting the child treatment (for ADHD), so it doesn't seem as though we're talking about an irresponsible mother. I don't understand how the mother couldn't be notified--what did they tell her when her kid didn't come home?
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clarence Brown
Forget it Clarence, it's Florida
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, I would sue everyone involved with this craziness.

/Good thing the girl wasn't menstruating.
//They would've locked her up for YEARS.
 
awruk!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Of course he's unstable, he's 6 years old.


Heh, that's nothing, wait until she's 15...
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: The mother had been getting the child treatment (for ADHD), so it doesn't seem as though we're talking about an irresponsible mother. I don't understand how the mother couldn't be notified--what did they tell her when her kid didn't come home?


This case isn't funny, but sometimes family are just happy for the peace and quiet. There's an old joke about the wife falling out of the car. A cop finally pulls the husband over: "Hey, buddy, didn't you see your wife fall out on the road back there?" "She fell out?! Well that explains it then. Thank Todd, I thought I'd gone deaf."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue Oyster Cult: Flaming Telepaths
Youtube qttI6oytqpw
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Get a lawyer. The kid's college is paid for. If they play the cards right, everyone's retirement is covered.

/but live a little and take her to Disney
 
Hachitori
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

sithon: BizarreMan: Of course he's unstable, he's 6 years old.

She.


Are you sure you're using the preferred Pronoun when you say that?
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Get a lawyer. The kid's college is paid for. If they play the cards right, everyone's retirement is covered.

/but live a little and take her to Disney


Not so fast:

The counselor evaluated Nadia, who has ADHD and has been diagnosed with a mood disorder, and determined that she needed to be committed under the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, commonly known as the Baker Act.
The Baker Act gives social workers in Florida the power to initiate involuntary holds on children as young as 2 without the need for parental permission.
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
luna1580
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
how the HELL can a 6 year old be diagnosed with a mood disorder? it's NOT POSSIBLE to tell if a 6 year old will grow up to be bipolar or have chronic clinical depression. i'm pretty sure it's considered very unethical to give such a "diagnosis" and unconscionable, if not illegal, to medicate a 6 year old with the adult medications for those disorders. it's also not safe. they don't do clinical trials of lithium or ativan or zyprexa or whatever on young children, we literally don't know what it will do long term to their growing brains and bodies.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: phrawgh: Get a lawyer. The kid's college is paid for. If they play the cards right, everyone's retirement is covered.

/but live a little and take her to Disney

Not so fast:

The counselor evaluated Nadia, who has ADHD and has been diagnosed with a mood disorder, and determined that she needed to be committed under the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, commonly known as the Baker Act.
The Baker Act gives social workers in Florida the power to initiate involuntary holds on children as young as 2 without the need for parental permission.


That law needs some revision, then.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Legal or not it's still terrible and it certainly shouldn't be legal.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: phrawgh: Get a lawyer. The kid's college is paid for. If they play the cards right, everyone's retirement is covered.

/but live a little and take her to Disney

Not so fast:

The counselor evaluated Nadia, who has ADHD and has been diagnosed with a mood disorder, and determined that she needed to be committed under the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, commonly known as the Baker Act.
The Baker Act gives social workers in Florida the power to initiate involuntary holds on children as young as 2 without the need for parental permission.



WTF, and just what are the medical credentials of the "counselor"?  Oh wait, it says social worker, that's bullshait, those people don't have the training to make that kind of determination about putting away someone.  If they did, they wouldn't be mere social workers.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: phrawgh: Get a lawyer. The kid's college is paid for. If they play the cards right, everyone's retirement is covered.

/but live a little and take her to Disney

Not so fast:

The counselor evaluated Nadia, who has ADHD and has been diagnosed with a mood disorder, and determined that she needed to be committed under the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, commonly known as the Baker Act.
The Baker Act gives social workers in Florida the power to initiate involuntary holds on children as young as 2 without the need for parental permission.


"Tracy Pierce, with Duval County Public Schools, told NBC News that the decision to have Nadia committed under the Baker Act did not come from school district personnel or police.
A licensed mental health counselor with Child Guidance Center, a mental health service provider contracted by the district, made that decision after evaluating the girl."

Their personnel didn't do it, their contractor did.  That's their defense?  They should be taken back outside the courthouse and whipped by a contractor.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This makes me think these people have not encountered many 6-year olds.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
so glad we have these broad-stroke laws to allow us to do horrible things to children and sleep well at night because it was 'legal'.   legalright.  like the autistic girl who generated police involvement because she pointed her finger at her teacher like she was shooting a gun  I think she was six.  The US has gone full nanny.  God forbid a genuine threat the likes of Hitler should attack us.  He'd just have to offend us and we'd surrender.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
News flash: 6 year olds can be assholes
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, because the kids behaving properly and trying to learn should just have to deal with the school mainstreaming a child with severe mental health issues. How selfish of them for not wanting to be hurt or inconvenienced by their special classmate.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: This makes me think these people have not encountered many 6-year olds.


People who work in elementary education haven't encountered many 6-year olds?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Yeah, because the kids behaving properly and trying to learn should just have to deal with the school mainstreaming a child with severe mental health issues. How selfish of them for not wanting to be hurt or inconvenienced by their special classmate.


Therefore toss a six year old into a mental hospital and not tell the parents where their child is?
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: no_tan_lines: phrawgh: Get a lawyer. The kid's college is paid for. If they play the cards right, everyone's retirement is covered.

/but live a little and take her to Disney

Not so fast:

The counselor evaluated Nadia, who has ADHD and has been diagnosed with a mood disorder, and determined that she needed to be committed under the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, commonly known as the Baker Act.
The Baker Act gives social workers in Florida the power to initiate involuntary holds on children as young as 2 without the need for parental permission.


WTF, and just what are the medical credentials of the "counselor"?  Oh wait, it says social worker, that's bullshait, those people don't have the training to make that kind of determination about putting away someone.  If they did, they wouldn't be mere social workers.


My ex-GF was a social worker and yes, they can make diagnoses. But unlike a doctor they cannot make decisions like TFA.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: phrawgh: Get a lawyer. The kid's college is paid for. If they play the cards right, everyone's retirement is covered.

/but live a little and take her to Disney

Not so fast:

The counselor evaluated Nadia, who has ADHD and has been diagnosed with a mood disorder, and determined that she needed to be committed under the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, commonly known as the Baker Act.
The Baker Act gives social workers in Florida the power to initiate involuntary holds on children as young as 2 without the need for parental permission.


...and who pays for this?
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Legal or not it's still terrible and it certainly shouldn't be legal.


Difficulty: Florida.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: no_tan_lines: phrawgh: Get a lawyer. The kid's college is paid for. If they play the cards right, everyone's retirement is covered.

/but live a little and take her to Disney

Not so fast:

The counselor evaluated Nadia, who has ADHD and has been diagnosed with a mood disorder, and determined that she needed to be committed under the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, commonly known as the Baker Act.
The Baker Act gives social workers in Florida the power to initiate involuntary holds on children as young as 2 without the need for parental permission.

That law needs some revision, then.


Yes, it certainly does. It has for a long time.

As the mom of a now adult /former child who has ADHD and attended school in Florida, I have lots of experience in handling the local school district. First thing one should do is find the right Dr to work with you and your child when dealing with the school. Funny how they do not want to tango with an expert in child psychiatry and learning differences. "We'll go with what Dr says".  (I thought so.)  Also, calling the Dept of Ed at the state level and making contacts there is also very helpful when dealing with the local level if you have Admin who is only around to collect a paycheck.

Yes, it costs money. I cleaned more toilets than I care to remember in order to pay for it.
/kid graduated from university and is doing just great.
 
gregscott
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
filter testing:
/ Original comment
// Original post
/// Weeners to this thread
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: The Pope of Manwich Village: Yeah, because the kids behaving properly and trying to learn should just have to deal with the school mainstreaming a child with severe mental health issues. How selfish of them for not wanting to be hurt or inconvenienced by their special classmate.

Therefore toss a six year old into a mental hospital and not tell the parents where their child is?


You're embellishing.

The article only says that the mother only learned that her child was there after it had already happened. She could have found out minutes after it happened. The issue is that the mother believes she had the right of consent before her daughter was placed there. She apparently didn't.

A mental health professional evaluated the situation and made the call. Other people will judge whether it was the right call, but hopefully it will end up with the kids that are able to sit still and learn going back to work and this girl getting more/better help, so she can rejoin them and do well.
 
gregscott
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who, exactly, was responsible for notifying the parents? Obviously the school. And probably anyone involved in her subsequent custody. She wasn't a Jane Doe.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: phrawgh: Get a lawyer. The kid's college is paid for. If they play the cards right, everyone's retirement is covered.

/but live a little and take her to Disney

Not so fast:

The counselor evaluated Nadia, who has ADHD and has been diagnosed with a mood disorder, and determined that she needed to be committed under the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, commonly known as the Baker Act.
The Baker Act gives social workers in Florida the power to initiate involuntary holds on children as young as 2 without the need for parental permission.


But NOT without parental notification. The parent is supposed to be called immediately after they make the decision for invoking the Baker Act, not a few hours or days later.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: edmo: This makes me think these people have not encountered many 6-year olds.

People who work in elementary education haven't encountered many 6-year olds?


Christ what an asshole
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This story was covered last night by ABC Nightly News and MrsGriffin and I were appalled. Apparently, the child was in the midst of being switched to a new medication, which likely altered her behavior somewhat. BUT to say the school mishandled the situation is Captain Obvious to the "enth degree." JF tap-dancing C. I know teachers can no longer "touch" students, but the police could've just taken the girl to a quiet room. There is film of her in the cop car and she is totally calm.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mattj1984: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: edmo: This makes me think these people have not encountered many 6-year olds.

People who work in elementary education haven't encountered many 6-year olds?

Christ what an asshole


Wow that quoted the wrong post sorry.
 
spleef420
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: no_tan_lines: phrawgh: Get a lawyer. The kid's college is paid for. If they play the cards right, everyone's retirement is covered.

/but live a little and take her to Disney

Not so fast:

The counselor evaluated Nadia, who has ADHD and has been diagnosed with a mood disorder, and determined that she needed to be committed under the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, commonly known as the Baker Act.
The Baker Act gives social workers in Florida the power to initiate involuntary holds on children as young as 2 without the need for parental permission.

But NOT without parental notification. The parent is supposed to be called immediately after they make the decision for invoking the Baker Act, not a few hours or days later.


And certainly before the thorazine shot.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Yeah, because the kids behaving properly and trying to learn should just have to deal with the school mainstreaming a child with severe mental health issues. How selfish of them for not wanting to be hurt or inconvenienced by their special classmate.


The kids behaving properly not having to deal with a tantruming classmate does not necessitate shipping them off and injecting them with god knows what without their parents consent. What in the actual fark is wrong with you.

My daughter had been in this exact situation when she was that age. They never had to police escort her or commit her or pump her full of drugs. They called us. We picked her up and got her evaluated and got her help. She is mainstream these several years later and indistinguishable from any of the other kids.

fark you to hell you heartless bastard.
 
King Something
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The child is black. She's lucky the police "only" locked her up in a mental institution without her parents' knowledge or consent, instead of just outright murdering her in cold blood.

Although now that she has a record of having been involuntarily committed for mental health issues, her future employment options are now severely limited to "minimum wage unskilled manual labor," "minimum wage retail," and "less-than-minimum wage tipped restaurant staff."
 
invictus2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: News flash: 6 year olds can be assholes


Dick Tracy & Ned
Youtube 7W_L7Z9yMe0
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As a native (though not current) Floridian, many of the most entertaining stories I've ever heard use "Baker Act" as a verb, as in "...and then I got Baker Acted, and, long story short, I never got my iguana back."
 
meintx2001
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe if your 6 year old child is the biggest a-hole in the school there is a problem.  I don't see articles about a bunch of 6 year olds being committed, just this one.  Maybe, just maybe there is a serious problem and should bring it to light.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: thatboyoverthere: The Pope of Manwich Village: Yeah, because the kids behaving properly and trying to learn should just have to deal with the school mainstreaming a child with severe mental health issues. How selfish of them for not wanting to be hurt or inconvenienced by their special classmate.

Therefore toss a six year old into a mental hospital and not tell the parents where their child is?

You're embellishing.

The article only says that the mother only learned that her child was there after it had already happened. She could have found out minutes after it happened. The issue is that the mother believes she had the right of consent before her daughter was placed there. She apparently didn't.

A mental health professional evaluated the situation and made the call. Other people will judge whether it was the right call, but hopefully it will end up with the kids that are able to sit still and learn going back to work and this girl getting more/better help, so she can rejoin them and do well.


See, there's the thing; mainstreaming is problematic. Sometimes the least restrictive environment 'IS' a self contained class. I do not care what the local school district says. They choose to give very limited resources to the special ed section of the schools.

In Florida, the extra funding for special ed is combined with the AP funding. Schools always celebrate their AP scheduled students. You'll see it in the local news.  Not one word on the success of the special ed dept.
Why? because its a shiat show...

Example; My local HS has a 40% AP participation rate. No farking way that school has that many AP qualified students. No funding is available for the special ed teachers to use for supplies so they can work on attaining their students IEP goals. Why? The funds were spend on AP...

/Here I am 15 years later and now I'm farking angry again over this BS :(
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
All she wanted was a Pepsi
 
King Something
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: All she wanted was a Pepsi


And why wouldn't she? The only alternative is Coca Cola Gold, fresh from Shanghai.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phrawgh: Get a lawyer. The kid's college is paid for. If they play the cards right, everyone's retirement is covered.

/but live a little and take her to Disney


Except probably not. Right or wrong, they were apparently acting within the law in having her committed.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

meintx2001: Maybe if your 6 year old child is the biggest a-hole in the school there is a problem.  I don't see articles about a bunch of 6 year olds being committed, just this one.  Maybe, just maybe there is a serious problem and should bring it to light.


Maybe if you're the biggest a-hole on Fark, you should keep your mouth shut.
 
