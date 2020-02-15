 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Death toll moves past 1,500 in China. Probably more, but it's China so the truth has most likely been buried ... and we're doomed   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Flu still killing more people here
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one comment.

One comment, two down votes.

Of course this goes green.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But since it's China, we still have to refer to that as the reported death rate. We can only assume it's higher and not reported because it's China, both from a "they love to pretend nothing's wrong" standpoint and a "even if they didn't it's still billions of people they have to keep track of" standpoint.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Flu still killing more people here


Not this post again.  It been debunked a million times.  I will let another farker explain it to you.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

parasol: Done in one comment.

One comment, two down votes.

Of course this goes green.


Welcome to fark!
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wow, 0,0001% of the Chinese population. Yes, let's panic.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

parasol: Done in one comment.

One comment, two down votes.

Of course this goes green.


Only $5 per month.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hope they don't ruin this one with a Brad Pitt movie too
 
Excelsior
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: Wow, 0,0001% of the Chinese population. Yes, let's panic.


They're willing to admit to 1,500 deaths -- how many more aren't they telling about?
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Flu still killing more people here



Roses are redViolets are blue Ignore all the body bags It's just the flu
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But I've been assured by fark epidemiologists that it's just like a bad cold and everyone is overreacting.
If you just wash your hands, you'll be fine.  Is that not true?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, I found Subby...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/no sign of Waldo or Carmen San Diego however
 
LewDux
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: But I've been assured by fark epidemiologists that it's just like a bad cold and everyone is overreacting.
If you just wash your hands, you'll be fine.  Is that not true?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Myth busted
 
Lucky LaRue
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This virus is killing around 2.3% of the people who contract it.  Assuming it becomes a world pandemic and assuming it infects 10% of the population, we are looking at roughly 18 million deaths.  If you aren't worried, you're just dumb.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lucky LaRue: assuming it infects 10% of the population, we are looking at roughly 18 million deaths.  If you aren't worried, you're just dumb.


...or applauding its progress.
 
