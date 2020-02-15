 Skip to content
(SFist)   As Gen Xers and older Millennials are aging out of nightlife, the younger part of the Millennial generation isn't replacing them because they're all lame homebodies who aren't drinking as much or doing as many drugs   (sfist.com) divider line
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everything is cheaper at home, and they can get their music or shows on demand, so why the hell would they ever leave home?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(Younger) millennials are killing drugs!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As Gen Xers and older Millennials are aging out of nightlife, the younger part of the Millennial generation isn't replacing them because they're all poor.

FTFY
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because it costs you $20 to park, $20 at the door with a 2 drink minimum at $10 each, you've spent $60 before you've even left the house you're renting because your savings account can't seem to break $2000 for a down payment on a house in the crappiest part of town.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess someone should tell me and my crew to knock it off. Although it's more like three times a year now and we're losing people to the marriage shiat.
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: As Gen Xers and older Millennials are aging out of nightlife, the younger part of the Millennial generation isn't replacing them because they're all poor

and have grown up with much of their social interaction being online so they don't feel the need to hang out in person as much.

FTFY

FTFY as well.


Bar/club time was time to chat with people and show off outfits and all that, even around college-town Ohio, now some of the bars have closed up or cut back hours.  The drinks cost about the same, it's just that fewer people go and those who are there are farking about with their phones instead of drinking and dancing and chatting.  Price isn't the sole issue, it's that they have no reason to go out when they have Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and other aps for their circles of friends, and Tindr and so on for dating.

Local goth night of 20-some years has been cut back from weekly to once a month, new blood has no interest in visiting and those that do drop in mostly don't have stick around because there's no sense of "community", unless you count the online community where you can get all the music you want.
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I should also add to my post above that also I think this online interaction stuff has hit a critical point where it's hurting IRL interaction.

Once upon a time the Internet was something helpful for those with social interaction anxiety issues, you could talk to people online and find groups to belong in IRL and get support from people both online and IRL but now the online environment is both toxic and isolating in its own way.  You say one thing that someone disagrees with online and now you're blocked/deleted/ghosted/screenshotted and pilloried for life.  You can order almost anything online and delivered to you as well so your social interaction for an entire week might be limited to your co-workers and the delivery people.  And since your social bubble online is most likely going to be mostly limited to a group of people with similar interests and beliefs like your own, now you've got no idea how to deal with anyone from outside that bubble.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're smart enough not to pay $15 for a Corona.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn responsible young people.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I actually went out to a show the other night. The New Pornographers were in town, and I just couldn't miss that. But it was a Thursday. A THURSDAY. Holy shiat. I'm glad I went, but I was pretty wrecked the next day.

/gen x
//not the oldest person at the show by a long shot
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, they're buying a handle of Popov and sitting at home playing video games.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is there a way we can blame this on avocado toast consumption?
 
hervatski
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's always a story about how x generation isn't doing as much y as the previous generation blah blah blah.  20 years ago there were places that it was impossible to get into due to crowds and other places you can walk right in.  Same shiat today.
 
alice_600
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Butterflew: Because it costs you $20 to park, $20 at the door with a 2 drink minimum at $10 each, you've spent $60 before you've even left the house you're renting because your savings account can't seem to break $2000 for a down payment on a house in the crappiest part of town.


Sounds like they need to being back the house party. Food drinks for a reasonable price and all out of your front room.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: (Younger) millennials are killing drugs!


I'm an X-ennial, and I'm killing them right now. I will not apologize.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When I was growing up, tons of my friends were in bands and everybody wanted to be a rock star.  These days there is zero chance of "making it" as a garage musician, everything in the industry is manufactured, mostly for looks.  So kids don't play instruments and their friends don't go to shows and pay for booze.
 
Znuh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hervatski: There's always a story about how x generation isn't doing as much y as the previous generation blah blah blah.  20 years ago there were places that it was impossible to get into due to crowds and other places you can walk right in.  Same shiat today.


This. I was a full-time Club DJ for 15 years. I still perform a minimum twice a month at two different nights. The kids are all right and they're still coming out and dancing. I've seen an influx of Mills and Z to the point they happily outnumber us Xers.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Butterflew: Because it costs you $20 to park, $20 at the door with a 2 drink minimum at $10 each, you've spent $60 before you've even left the house you're renting because your savings account can't seem to break $2000 for a down payment on a house in the crappiest part of town.


$2,000 down payment? What third word country do you live in where two grand is anything more than a fraction of what is needed for a down payment??
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But why? What else could they be doing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Rave Party 1997 For Kids Level 1
Youtube chu_CbugLu0
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: Butterflew: Because it costs you $20 to park, $20 at the door with a 2 drink minimum at $10 each, you've spent $60 before you've even left the house you're renting because your savings account can't seem to break $2000 for a down payment on a house in the crappiest part of town.

$2,000 down payment? What third word country do you live in where two grand is anything more than a fraction of what is needed for a down payment??


You misread him. He's saying they can't save more than 2k before they are forced to dip into their fund.
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Is there a way we can blame this on avocado toast consumption?


That's so 5 minutes ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good.

More dancefloor space for me.

/hates crowded clubs
//much prefer illegal 3-day rave parties out in the woods
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

null: I should also add to my post above that also I think this online interaction stuff has hit a critical point where it's hurting IRL interaction.

Once upon a time the Internet was something helpful for those with social interaction anxiety issues, you could talk to people online and find groups to belong in IRL and get support from people both online and IRL but now the online environment is both toxic and isolating in its own way.  You say one thing that someone disagrees with online and now you're blocked/deleted/ghosted/screenshotted and pilloried for life.  You can order almost anything online and delivered to you as well so your social interaction for an entire week might be limited to your co-workers and the delivery people.  And since your social bubble online is most likely going to be mostly limited to a group of people with similar interests and beliefs like your own, now you've got no idea how to deal with anyone from outside that bubble.


Social media (at the rate we use it) is not good for us. This isn't a secret. Then add the advertising to it, and it's a damn black hole of behavior modification.

Our chilluns are depressed and stressed out, and adults don't handle it much better. I make myself get off Fark regularly.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: But why? What else could they be doing?

[Fark user image image 350x210]


Are you complaining that they aren't spending enough money on things society tells them they ought to?

Are you arguing they need to buy more fancy clothes to fit into their night life, pay the bars their cover fees, waste the resources all that would entail, and have the night life of the previous generation?

Because tfa sure as shiat isn't about younger millennials not going on enough healthy hikes through nature preserves.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Is there a way we can blame this on avocado toast consumption?

That's so 5 minutes ago.

That's so 5 minutes ago.

[Fark user image image 639x573]


What in the actual f*ck is that?
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Prevailing Wind: Metastatic Capricorn: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Is there a way we can blame this on avocado toast consumption?

That's so 5 minutes ago.

What in the actual f*ck is that?

That's so 5 minutes ago.

[Fark user image image 639x573]

What in the actual f*ck is that?


Gis says coffee.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/chu_Cbug​Lu0?start=56]


Romanian tweens gettin' jiggy wit it!
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Is there a way we can blame this on avocado toast consumption?

That's so 5 minutes ago.

That's so 5 minutes ago.

[Fark user image 639x573]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Butterflew: Because it costs you $20 to park, $20 at the door with a 2 drink minimum at $10 each, you've spent $60 before you've even left the house you're renting because your savings account can't seem to break $2000 for a down payment on a house in the crappiest part of town.


When I was at school, it was down to the Black Rose (before Phil Sweeney sold it and it was ruined) for happy hour (MA hadn't outlawed it yet), then just before it ended, line up enough pints to get you well into the live music. No cover. No minimum. Lots of laughs with the recently arrived Irish.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I actually went out to a show the other night. The New Pornographers were in town, and I just couldn't miss that. But it was a Thursday. A THURSDAY. Holy shiat. I'm glad I went, but I was pretty wrecked the next day.

/gen x
//not the oldest person at the show by a long shot

/gen x
//not the oldest person at the show by a long shot


I used to think nothing of driving two hours to see a show on a weeknight, drive home, then go to work the next day.  Now I have to take the next day off and book a hotel near the venue.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hervatski: There's always a story about how x generation isn't doing as much y as the previous generation blah blah blah.  20 years ago there were places that it was impossible to get into due to crowds and other places you can walk right in.  Same shiat today.


I mean really how many kids are churning butter these days?
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Prevailing Wind:

What in the actual f*ck is that?

Smackledorfer:

Gis says coffee.

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha:

[Fark user image 500x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

Why, it's an Avocado Latte, of course.
 
LewDux
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Good.

More dancefloor space for me.

/hates crowded clubs

Ishkur in his natural habitat:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Heavy Metal Parking Lot
Youtube whZuz5Dwtw8
 
LewDux
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dizzee Rascal - Dirtee Disco (Official Video)
Youtube 7yPfU_92t7g
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Is there a way we can blame this on avocado toast consumption?

That's so 5 minutes ago.

That's so 5 minutes ago.

[Fark user image 639x573]


Avocado coffee has been a thing in SE Asia for along time.

https://www.myrecipes.com/recipe/avoc​a​do-iced-coffee-is-real-and-dont-judge-​until-you-make-one
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Aging out of nightlife?

As a Gen Xer, I can say I aged out of it around the early 2000s. If you're still clubbing in your late 30s, you're not part of the scene anymore; You're the old dude that's creeping out the kids and who looks ridiculous trying to keep up with current trends.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I make myself get off Fark regularly.


Yeah, I don't take my phone into the bathroom, either.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hervatski: There's always a story about how x generation isn't doing as much y as the previous generation blah blah blah.  20 years ago there were places that it was impossible to get into due to crowds and other places you can walk right in.  Same shiat today.


Nobody goes there anymore. It's too crowded.
 
gaspode
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jesus not in NZ they aren't, the teenage relatives are just absolute party animals.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
every weekend some rando jackass shoots up the place somewhere in 'murica. who the hell got time for that nonsense? stay home with yer buds, have fun, no DUI bs.
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If this is true, good.
Probably isn't.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: As Gen Xers and older Millennials are aging out of nightlife, the younger part of the Millennial generation isn't replacing them because they're all poor.

FTFY

FTFY


This.
So much THIS.
/and I am old.
//But my son is Gen X, and I fear for him.
/// And he can't afford to give me grandchildren.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

weddingsinger: As Gen Xers and older Millennials are aging out of nightlife, the younger part of the Millennial generation isn't replacing them because they're all poor.

FTFY

FTFY


They don't want a dui, the expense and stigma either.
 
