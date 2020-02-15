 Skip to content
(West Side Rag)   Before building a 52-story condo tower, it's probably best to confirm that the land is zoned to build above the 30th floor   (westsiderag.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why ask for permission when nobody is going to ever be punished beyond a slap on the wrist?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if I don't ask then I don't have to lie to you if you ask if we can build over 30 stories. Duh. Win-win.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Jetson can tell you what happens when a building is 6 inches too high.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly, I'm surprised this isn't a Kushner property.

I can see why developers ignore things like zoning. I mean, who's going to make them tear down their building once it's built? I see many, many appeals happening on this, with the final outcome that they will be allowed to leave the building up and pay a fine equivalent to perhaps  .01% of their income on the building. Because that's the way it works here in America, when you are a large company. The higher up the judicial chain this goes, the richer the judges will be and the more likely the outcome will be in favor of the developer. And they know it.

/Private citizen breaking zoning laws? F*ck you. The City will tear it down while you're at work and send you the bill.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aintnuthingonnahappen.jpg
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the comments:

If 20 stories are to be removed, logic requires that the oldest floors should go first. Therefore I propose that the bottom 20 floors be removed. For the safe of safety I suggest that no one should be anywhere in the building above the 20th floor while this modest renovation is taking place.

Okay, which Farker posted that?
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's easier to ask forgiveness than it is to ask permission.
 
King Something
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: It's easier to ask forgiveness than it is to ask permission.


You mean asking permission like the permits they received that were approved and upheld on challenge?  That kind of permission?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: From the comments:

If 20 stories are to be removed, logic requires that the oldest floors should go first. Therefore I propose that the bottom 20 floors be removed. For the safe of safety I suggest that no one should be anywhere in the building above the 20th floor while this modest renovation is taking place.

Okay, which Farker posted that?


That commenter was swift to respond...
 
jayphat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: It's easier to ask forgiveness than it is to ask permission.


My father and I just had this conversation the other day as I was going in Lowe's for something while on the phone with him. I stopped to eyeball the tools as I was getting ready to pay and said "you know, I wonder how my wife would react if I came home with a new cordless saw?"(I currently do not own an electric saw period). His response was exactly that. I thus informed him that I do not believe that would fly in my house, and that the couch is not at all comfortable to sleep on. He then called me a chicken shiat.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: RaceDTruck: It's easier to ask forgiveness than it is to ask permission.

You mean asking permission like the permits they received that were approved and upheld on challenge?  That kind of permission?


Briber beware.


/That lot is ridiculous.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: RaceDTruck: It's easier to ask forgiveness than it is to ask permission.

You mean asking permission like the permits they received that were approved and upheld on challenge?  That kind of permission?


With the caveat to the builders that proceeding with construction will be "at risk" while the challenges to the permit were still being adjudicated?  Yes.
 
jayphat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin: Oliver Twisted: RaceDTruck: It's easier to ask forgiveness than it is to ask permission.

You mean asking permission like the permits they received that were approved and upheld on challenge?  That kind of permission?

Briber beware.


/That lot is ridiculous.


Exactly this. Look at the lot they used to justify it met zoning requirements and see why the state supreme Court ordered it lopped off at the top.
 
brilett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jayphat: RaceDTruck: It's easier to ask forgiveness than it is to ask permission.

My father and I just had this conversation the other day as I was going in Lowe's for something while on the phone with him. I stopped to eyeball the tools as I was getting ready to pay and said "you know, I wonder how my wife would react if I came home with a new cordless saw?"(I currently do not own an electric saw period). His response was exactly that. I thus informed him that I do not believe that would fly in my house, and that the couch is not at all comfortable to sleep on. He then called me a chicken shiat.


When were your parents divorced?
 
jayphat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brilett: jayphat: RaceDTruck: It's easier to ask forgiveness than it is to ask permission.

My father and I just had this conversation the other day as I was going in Lowe's for something while on the phone with him. I stopped to eyeball the tools as I was getting ready to pay and said "you know, I wonder how my wife would react if I came home with a new cordless saw?"(I currently do not own an electric saw period). His response was exactly that. I thus informed him that I do not believe that would fly in my house, and that the couch is not at all comfortable to sleep on. He then called me a chicken shiat.

When were your parents divorced?


Before I was even a year old. I know, shocker right?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just renumber the floors. Floors 1-22 are now "Levels A-V" and the top floor is now the 30th floor.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CaptainSpaceJohnny: Oliver Twisted: RaceDTruck: It's easier to ask forgiveness than it is to ask permission.

You mean asking permission like the permits they received that were approved and upheld on challenge?  That kind of permission?

With the caveat to the builders that proceeding with construction will be "at risk" while the challenges to the permit were still being adjudicated?  Yes.


That's really a BS ruling by the zoning board.  As long as there are appeals in progress, they shouldn't be able to do any construction in regards to the disputed features.
 
Descartes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They should be forced to turn the top 20 floors into public housing for the next 20 years.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jayphat: salvador.hardin: Oliver Twisted: RaceDTruck: It's easier to ask forgiveness than it is to ask permission.

You mean asking permission like the permits they received that were approved and upheld on challenge?  That kind of permission?

Briber beware.


/That lot is ridiculous.

Exactly this. Look at the lot they used to justify it met zoning requirements and see why the state supreme Court ordered it lopped off at the top.


Just so you don't get the wrong idea, in NY a Supreme Court is not the highest court of appeals as in most other states.  It is the trial court of general jurisdiction.  There are two levels of appellate courts above it.
 
Seasons I'v Withered
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Whats going on with the collapse in NOLA ?
 
Report