If the lady from "Free Newborn Photography" takes great pains to wipe her fingerprints off everything she touches in your home, it *might* be a sign something is amiss
Prank Call of Cthulhu
1 hour ago  
The victim reported that she had met the suspect through a post on a newborn baby group on Facebook, where the suspect had advertised free photos of newborn babies so the suspect could build her portfolio.

This should have been the tipoff. No creative types willingly exchange their services for "Exposure."
 
Clarence Brown
1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The victim reported that she had met the suspect through a post on a newborn baby group on Facebook, where the suspect had advertised free photos of newborn babies so the suspect could build her portfolio.

This should have been the tipoff. No creative types willingly exchange their services for "Exposure."

This should have been the tipoff. No creative types willingly exchange their services for "Exposure."


Don't I wish. Aspiring journalists do it all the time. And lots of photographers do--once. Then they learn that when you give something for free, people feel even more entitled to be demanding and fussy.
 
sithon
1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The victim reported that she had met the suspect through a post on a newborn baby group on Facebook, where the suspect had advertised free photos of newborn babies so the suspect could build her portfolio.

This should have been the tipoff. No creative types willingly exchange their services for "Exposure."

This should have been the tipoff. No creative types willingly exchange their services for "Exposure."


They do if the subject is notable. Like a celebrity or a Kardashian.
 
flucto
52 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: No creative types willingly exchange their services for "Exposure."


I will provide my services in exchange for "exposure"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen
42 minutes ago  

flucto: Prank Call of Cthulhu: No creative types willingly exchange their services for "Exposure."

I will provide my services in exchange for "exposure"


"Exposure" is actually the "service" that I offer!
 
phrawgh
41 minutes ago  
jefferator
34 minutes ago  
Thats just freaky AF.....
 
jtown
29 minutes ago  
poorjon
29 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Don't I wish. Aspiring journalists do it all the time. And lots of photographers do--once. Then they learn that when you give something for free, people feel even more entitled to be demanding and fussy.


Never forget: it is possible to die of exposure
 
gameshowhost
22 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: flucto: Prank Call of Cthulhu: No creative types willingly exchange their services for "Exposure."

I will provide my services in exchange for "exposure"

"Exposure" is actually the "service" that I offer!


flucto
17 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: flucto: Prank Call of Cthulhu: No creative types willingly exchange their services for "Exposure."

I will provide my services in exchange for "exposure"

"Exposure" is actually the "service" that I offer!


I believe we have a future.
 
Stormin Gorman
2 minutes ago  
The suspect in question:

Report