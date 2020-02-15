 Skip to content
(Salt Lake Tribune)   Unacceptable personalized license plates in Utah: "COFFEE" and "MERLOT"; Acceptable personalized plates: "DEPORTM", "J3WBRNR", "FÜHRER", and "NEGROS"   (sltrib.com) divider line
47
gopher321
4 hours ago  
https://www.acme.com/licensemaker/

https://www.acme.com/licensemaker/
 
GardenWeasel
4 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
BizarreMan
4 hours ago  
I can't fathom how some of those got allowed in the first place.  On the other hand, I can't figure out what's wrong with these ones.

TH1S ON
MT5Q4
 
GardenWeasel
3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I can't fathom how some of those got allowed in the first place.  On the other hand, I can't figure out what's wrong with these ones.

MT5Q4


It's a stretch, but Mount Squaw?
 
ThomasPaineTrain
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo
3 hours ago  
A guy my sister was involved with for years had LABTYD in Missouri. No complaints.
 
stan unusual
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stan unusual
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stan unusual
2 hours ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
stan unusual
2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
stan unusual
2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
stan unusual
2 hours ago  
And one sure to go over big in Utah-
pleated-jeans.comView Full Size
 
TheFoz
1 hour ago  
You can put any bumper sticker you want on a vehicle, why not let people pay the state to acknowledge their stupidity/smartness?

YMMV
 
cyberspacedout
1 hour ago  
I've met people with the last name Coffee or Coffey. It would be a legitimate reason for getting the license plate.

I've also heard of, but not met, people with the last name Peniston. I'd like to see them try getting that one.
 
Pinner
1 hour ago  
I think FYYFF is still out there.
Saw that one a few years back in SLC
 
WastrelWay
1 hour ago  
License plates are only there to identify vehicles and they can be switched and altered. Require every car to have several chips in undisclosed locations as identifiers, use chip-readers and the problem is solved. Too bad those people in the Office of License Plate Compliance will lose their jobs.

/Yes I am a science-fiction fan and a totalitarian at heart.
 
whither_apophis
1 hour ago  
MT MDWS
 
spleef420
1 hour ago  
Personalized plates make it really easy to identify the self-important dickbags that, more often than not, drive like they're the only people on the road.

The reason this isn't a first amendment issue is because you don't own the plate, you're just renting it from the State.
 
swamp_of_dumb
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Still ok.

/recipes needed
 
duppy
1 hour ago  
sub5zero.comView Full Size
 
swamp_of_dumb
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swamp_of_dumb
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight
1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
The_Sponge
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stormin Gorman
1 hour ago  
I remember an acquaintance in college who had HOTCARL vanity plates.
 
nyseattitude
1 hour ago  
What else do you expect from a Red State? Republicans are vile pieces of sub-human shiat trying to bring the country back to the Jim Crow days
 
DoctorCal
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Starkaryen
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Poor guy probably got pulled over every day
 
HighlanderRPI
59 minutes ago  
The septic pumping guy around here has 'POO 1' for a plate
 
DoctorCal
58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trippdogg
50 minutes ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
farkingbubbler
47 minutes ago  
Didn't know Larry Flynt had a vehicle licensed in Wisconsin..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen
44 minutes ago  
Nobody at the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles knew quite how to deny Kevin Hunt's vanity plate request...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
seapig
42 minutes ago  
Best license plate I've ever seen was here in Pittsburgh and I'll regret not getting a pic of it for the rest of my life... I'm always on the lookout for that car.

It said:

LBS VAG

Took everyone in the car a minute to sound it out but once we did we were howling.
 
Qellaqan
40 minutes ago  
Made fail blog years ago with "GLR HOL" which, based on the pious stickers on the car, was glory holy to them at least. We were delighted.

Also, too lazy to find the UVA "aginas" plate. Used to see that in grad school all the time.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
39 minutes ago  
They clearly need to review the career(s) of whoever is allowing these plates through.
 
Jesterling
39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
34 minutes ago  

swamp_of_dumb: [Fark user image image 390x266]

Still ok.

/recipes needed


That one, if true, was just inspired.
 
Martian_Astronomer
32 minutes ago  
So you're saying that Brett Kavanaugh's "LUVB33R" license plate wouldn't go over well in the Beehive State?
 
WordsnCollision
31 minutes ago  

spleef420: Personalized plates make it really easy to identify the self-important dickbags that, more often than not, drive like they're the only people on the road.

The reason this isn't a first amendment issue is because you don't own the plate, you're just renting it from the State.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acouvis
30 minutes ago  

stan unusual: [Fark user image 850x850]


I was guessing Barnyard Lover 4 Ever
 
berylman
25 minutes ago  
CSB: For some clearly undefined personal reason my stepdad had "T-2" as his license plate... and then the movie Terminator 2 rolled around after and we got to poke fun about it.  He was a good sport about it
 
Dryad
6 minutes ago  
Only in Mormon country would "FUHRER" be socially acceptable and "COFFEE" be too offensive too allow.
-
Then again, these people believe that dark skin is a curse from God, and if you are repentant enough you will turn white.
-
/Only religion I know of where race is defined as a life choice.
 
Pinko_Commie
less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: License plates are only there to identify vehicles and they can be switched and altered. Require every car to have several chips in undisclosed locations as identifiers, use chip-readers and the problem is solved. Too bad those people in the Office of License Plate Compliance will lose their jobs.

/Yes I am a science-fiction fan and a totalitarian at heart.


I saw a gadget show a couple of years back which suggested that the police in the UK were investigating a system a bit like this.

It involved licence plates having to be professionally installed, and they would have an embedded RFID like transmitter thing (the sort you have to hit with a signal to get it to respond back), that only activates if someone removed the plate from the car, and installs it on another, and then the transmitter aerial thing would be on all ANPR equipped cameras, so it would interrogate the plate and if it responded they would know that the plate had likely been removed from its original car and installed on a new one.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

