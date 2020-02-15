 Skip to content
(CNN)   Montana Parenting: 100 pound 12 year old forced to ration food and accept beatings from his 14 year old 300 pound uncle, who is presumably the reason the food needed rationing   (cnn.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is horrifying, unspeakable...that poor little boy.  Betrayed by his family on top of it.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here's an article with better detail.

https://www.bozemandailychronicle.com​/​news/crime/grandparents-uncle-charged-​in-beating-death-torture-of--year/arti​cle_ebe888cf-67e7-56c9-975e-fcfec75d3c​4a.html
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they "took him out of school" for months - where was the school administration? Did they report this? Or were they so busy trying to exercise power over the school newsletter and jack little kids up for lunch money that they forgot to actually do their f*cking job?

Hurley's mother, who lives in Texas, told detectives that she tried calling Hurley numerous times but those attempts were blocked by Batts.

That's when you get in a damn car, and drive to see your son. Jesus f*cking Christ, that poor kid. Every single person in his life who was supposed to be taking care of him absolutely failed him.

/And no, I don't want to hear about his mother not being able to drive, or not having the money to drive, or any other f*cking excuse. The sad truth is, she didn't f*cking care enough about her own child to ensure his safety when she was denied access to him.
//Every one of these people, including the school principal, needs to be tortured to death in a manner that would be as damaging to them as it was to this poor boy. No, that won't deter anyone else, but it will be retribution for the absolute evil - banal and otherwise - that they committed.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry Potter unavailable for questions?
 
LewDux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The mother probably didn't have means. Get the fark over yourself.

And it's Montana. 'Family' and individual rights trump everything. Hell, the school probably gets fined if they so much as think about checking up on the sacrosanct family.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The DLC for Farcry 5 got really disturbingly dark
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I'll pass thanks.  I can't imagine more detail being any better. :(
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

"He's homeschooled."
"He went to live with his mother."
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The "home schooling" racket has to be a godsend for every child-abusing monster out there. There are so many examples of children being tortured/killed and 4 times out of 5 the parent was a "home schooler".

Schools can't report busted-up faces or broken bones if the kid isn't going to school, right?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Heartland America. Good Christian folks. Not like those elitist cities with their urban thugs.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What absolute monsters. Somehow, these cases where it's a group abusing a child-where no one of them tries to stop it or objects to it-are all the more horrifying. That poor child.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The mother probably didn't have means. Get the fark over yourself.

And it's Montana. 'Family' and individual rights trump everything. Hell, the school probably gets fined if they so much as think about checking up on the sacrosanct family.


Well she's on her way NOW...so she must have found "the means".   I looked up this family.   They have Texas connections.   Some of the family lives there, and the Sassers are from there.   This poor child was let down by his whole extended family.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
These people suck and I hope they never have to take care of anything again, including plants. Hope they lock them up under the jail for a long time.
As much as my nephew says I mess with him it would never be this bad, maybe just am ear flick.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can the world stop sucking so much please?
 
jayphat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ what a sickening read.
 
JZDave
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Came for some light-hearted fat shaming; leaving disgusted.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"14-year-old uncle was 300 pounds and 6 feet tall."

While a good size, a defective Hodor, would not reccomend.
 
lapequenakei
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I'm truely glad you've never been so poor that you never have been short on money for necessary expenses.

Also, in many states, the principal can't do anything if the family says "homeschool".
 
MWShannon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Super upsetting.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
TFA:
West Yellowstone Mayor Jerry Johnson said everyone he's talked to about the incident told him they were shocked, sad and disgusted. Because of the size of the town - the U.S. Census Bureau estimated less than 1,300 people lived there in 2018 - everybody knew the family, he said.
"It's just a kid, you know?" Johnson said. "He had a whole life ahead of him. It's really sad."

Oh, this is far, far beyond merely "sad", Mayor Shiatforbrains. This is a goddamned OUTRAGE!

"everybody knew the family, he said."

And yet none of you lifted a finger to save a kid who was obviously being tortured & starved to death.

Fark that entire worthless town! I wish I had a Bezos-sized bank account just so I could buy up that entire dump and bulldoze every structure on it, then salt the soil so that nothing would ever grow on it for decades.

And in the middle, I would erect a huge granite pillar with an engraving of this kid as seen in his morgue photo, bruises and all, with the caption "The people of West Yellowstone did nothing to save me", and a list of every one of it's citizens.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Well I'm not hungry..........
 
starlost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i thought it was going to be a grizzly/brown bear or cougar with offspring story with omg attacked by cuteness story.
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Favorited. Hope you like blood red
 
you are a puppet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The 300 pounder will be charged as a juvenile and if convicted would be released by age 21, so he still has a chance to be Montana's congressman one day.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Far Cry 6: Montana Masochists from UbiSoft in 2021.
 
