(WPRI Rhode Island)   Rhode Island state government to hackers: "Come at me, bro"   (wpri.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
RI_Red
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.kym-cdn.com image 616x499]


HEY!
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Didn't German government reverted to using typewriters to avoid hacking at some point in the near past? By the way, what happened to that?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't waste your time, they have no money to steal in RI government. They already stole it all themselves
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Expensive, too, when you add up the cost of the paper, ink and maintenance, since technicians who can repair the 40-plus-year-old machines are not always easy to find."

You know what's expensive? Having your whole system disabled and data lost by a ransomware attack.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: "Expensive, too, when you add up the cost of the paper, ink and maintenance, since technicians who can repair the 40-plus-year-old machines are not always easy to find."

You know what's expensive? Having your whole system disabled and data lost by a ransomware attack.


There's got to be a middle ground between the two.  Typewriters and microfiche is fine...until you can't buy replacement parts or supplies.

There's nothing wrong with going digital if you take proper care of things.  For instance, there is no need for every farking device in existence to be on the internet.  You can't remote hack something that isn't connected in the first place.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minute ago  
Actually, RI could be an adequate testing grounds of sorts of they had a proportional cyber security team which of course they don't.   Open the floodgates Dmitry!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NeoCortex42: Raoul Eaton: "Expensive, too, when you add up the cost of the paper, ink and maintenance, since technicians who can repair the 40-plus-year-old machines are not always easy to find."

You know what's expensive? Having your whole system disabled and data lost by a ransomware attack.

There's got to be a middle ground between the two.  Typewriters and microfiche is fine...until you can't buy replacement parts or supplies.

There's nothing wrong with going digital if you take proper care of things.  For instance, there is no need for every farking device in existence to be on the internet.  You can't remote hack something that isn't connected in the first place.


I can't argue with that.  But just in case, for varying levels of doom, I keep a couple of old typewriters, one electric and one manual.  Or maybe it's just that I like old stuff.  At those levels of doom, typing likely will be far down my priority list.
 
