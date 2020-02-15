 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   Girl scouts earn their marketing badge in the most ingenious way   (kutv.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The article is like three days old.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
COMMENT PRE-DELETED: Making the first snarky joke that came to mind would result in a time out.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is every state going to have this story on Fark, one by one?
 
wxboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was expecting theft of badges.
 
jsnbase [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is an unexpectedly angry thread.
 
daffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have to hand it to the little buggers. That is sheer genius.
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wxboy: I was expecting theft of badges.


silverscreenings.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
the_celt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Didn't this happen before? California? Colorado?
 
spleef420
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The article is like three days old.


Days? I've seen these farking crack dealers parked outside dispensaries in Vegas since day 1 of recreational sales in Nevada.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Similar story comes out every year. First ones to do it were the geniuses - the rest are copy-cats.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

the_celt: Didn't this happen before? California? Colorado?


It's one of those "Kute Li'l Storiez" that pop up every now and then when the Girl Scouts gouge the public for some generic overpriced cookies, and at the same time seeks to show how the pathetic marijuana zombies in the legal states have no power over their taste for said cookies, especially when proffered by underage girls.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I tried he lemon cookies last week. I'm thinking they would pair nicely with some weed.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You are doing your shopping, minding your own business, when you walk out side to head to the car and what you do run into? This:

Fark user imageView Full Size


A couple of adorable little girls pushing cookies. "Mister do you want to buy some cookies to help our girl scout troop pay for our summer camp thing.."

/It should be illegal.
//Like a RICO thing or something, it's worse then getting shook down by a couple of goons looking for protection money.
///Seriously, I can't afford to buy $100 worth of every few months.
 
MilkusManus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
http://culturemagazine.com/2019-girl-​s​cout-cookie-cannabis-pairings/
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x402]


Heads-up...there's a new lemon-flavored cookie being test-marketed this year. Will pair well with various mixed drinks, not sure about weed.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stripping?

/this seat, over here?
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x402]

Heads-up...there's a new lemon-flavored cookie being test-marketed this year. Will pair well with various mixed drinks, not sure about weed.


Here you go...

Loucifer: I tried he lemon cookies last week. I'm thinking they would pair nicely with some weed.


I expect to be invited to the party.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My wife used to run our daughter's troop and they would set up outside a dining hall at the local college.  Did pretty good business too
 
