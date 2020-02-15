 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Want to experience Groundhog Day? Live on a quarantined cruise ship   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
27
    More: Strange, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, United Arab Emirates, Cruise ship, Japan, Ship, Royal Navy, next morning, United States  
•       •       •

548 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2020 at 4:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I guess if I was going to learn anything it might as well be ice carving.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just pilot the ship out to international waters and then chum the area around it to boiling sea of sharks.  Then sink the ship.  Corona virus problem solved.  The people on the ship are easy to replace.  Just give some teens each a couple of zima.  9 months later, replacement humans born.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just pilot the ship out to international waters and then chum the area around it to boiling sea of sharks.  Then sink the ship.  Corona virus problem solved.  The people on the ship are easy to replace.  Just give some teens each a couple of zima.  9 months later, replacement humans born.


Bender, is that you?!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a ship with a common air supply would be the last place to quarantine sick and not sick.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just pilot the ship out to international waters and then chum the area around it to boiling sea of sharks.  Then sink the ship.  Corona virus problem solved.  The people on the ship are easy to replace.  Just give some teens each a couple of zima.  9 months later, replacement humans born.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Seems like a ship with a common air supply would be the last place to quarantine sick and not sick.


Great, now I've got Lost in Love stuck in my head.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Seems like a ship with a common air supply would be the last place to quarantine sick and not sick.


Someone is gonna get an epidemiology dissertation out of that.

"A Comparison Of Exterior And Interior Cabins' Effect On Diseases Transmission"
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world is changing so fast I hardly know what's going on anymore
i.redd.itView Full Size

Might as well as laugh the near future has become iffy
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they better not run out of booze...to disinfect things...yeah, that's the ticket...
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For two weeks, we enjoyed dances, shows and other cruise activities. We had a lavish dinner on Feb. 3 - escargot, prime rib and creme brulee ...

Aaand I've already run out of sympathy.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

albuquerquehalsey: [Fark user image image 850x686]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they have to pay extra for the extended stay?
 
daffy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I never understood why anyone would go on a cruise, especially outside the US. They are floating virus farms. You are trapped in a small space surrounded by water. A fire, an illness, pirates. Any thing can happen and you are trapped. NO THANK YOU. I will keep my feet firmly planted on the ground.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
FTFA: meager breakfast of two yogurt cups, two bottles of water and two scoops of fruit salad

Yes, I know that there is an 'emergency' going on, but that doesn't even qualify as a meager breakfast.  If they tried to push that on me for breakfast, I would be calling them back and requesting some real food.  I cant eat yogurt without experiencing something that has symptoms of the virus, and would be bad for me and my wife, and probably bad for everyone in the cabins surrounding us.  Even disregarding those issues, that wouldn't be enough for me to have to keep my blood sugar regulated.  Yes, I know I am a fatty, and this would be a 'great time to diet', but a starvation diet is not what I would be expecting after 2 weeks of prime rib, escargot and creme brulee.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
>OP linked to outline.com
 
Roshamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PunGent: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Seems like a ship with a common air supply would be the last place to quarantine sick and not sick.

Someone is gonna get an epidemiology dissertation out of that.

"A Comparison Of Exterior And Interior Cabins' Effect On Diseases Transmission"


Fark user imageView Full Size


"We cannot get out. We cannot get out. They have taken the Atrium and the Lido deck. Isaac and Doc and Captain Stubbing fell there bravely whil the rest retreated to the Bridge . We still hold the chamber but hope is fading now. Julie's party went five days ago but today only four returned. The pool is up to the wall at aft-deck. The Drinkers in the Water took Vicki...we cannot get out. The end comes soon. We hear sneezing, wheezing in the hallways."

They are coughing."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: For two weeks, we enjoyed dances, shows and other cruise activities. We had a lavish dinner on Feb. 3 - escargot, prime rib and creme brulee ...

Aaand I've already run out of sympathy.


well, that was before the quarantine.  their luxury cruise turned into fyre festival
 
Hachitori
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Do they have to pay extra for the extended stay?


Only with their lives....
 
Petroleum Oligarch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: FTFA: meager breakfast of two yogurt cups, two bottles of water and two scoops of fruit salad

Yes, I know that there is an 'emergency' going on, but that doesn't even qualify as a meager breakfast.  If they tried to push that on me for breakfast, I would be calling them back and requesting some real food.  I cant eat yogurt without experiencing something that has symptoms of the virus, and would be bad for me and my wife, and probably bad for everyone in the cabins surrounding us.  Even disregarding those issues, that wouldn't be enough for me to have to keep my blood sugar regulated.  Yes, I know I am a fatty, and this would be a 'great time to diet', but a starvation diet is not what I would be expecting after 2 weeks of prime rib, escargot and creme brulee.


What do you normally eat for breakfast? That seems like a pretty typical sized one to me.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Petroleum Oligarch:

What do you normally eat for breakfast? That seems like a pretty typical sized one to me.

2-3 eggs scrambled or over easy, 4-5 slices of bacon, 2 pieces of toast with jelly and somewhere in the area of 30oz of coffee.  You know.  Real food.
 
Petroleum Oligarch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: Petroleum Oligarch:

What do you normally eat for breakfast? That seems like a pretty typical sized one to me.

2-3 eggs scrambled or over easy, 4-5 slices of bacon, 2 pieces of toast with jelly and somewhere in the area of 30oz of coffee.  You know.  Real food.


Yikes..
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: Petroleum Oligarch:

What do you normally eat for breakfast? That seems like a pretty typical sized one to me.

2-3 eggs scrambled or over easy, 4-5 slices of bacon, 2 pieces of toast with jelly and somewhere in the area of 30oz of coffee.  You know.  Real food.


when Warmachine999 plops their fat ass down on your toilet, you better get the plunger ready. They BEEF. They'll drop 5 or 6 forearm-sized logs in there with no flushes in between.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They bought their tickets, they knew what they were getting into.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I did LSD for the first time double-dip and saw Groundhog's Day in the theater.  Ned Ryerson is my unwanted spirit animal and will follow my soul evermore.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA: "Surely quarantining healthy people with sick ones is not the best option for anyone on this ship or on land."

Unfortunately I think the Authorities are going to be operating under the assumption that everyone is sick until proven otherwise. That will, of course, lead to some people becoming infected while in quarantine.

"Peering out at the lights of Yokohama, I imagine that some of the twinkling comes from the U.S. military base, with its dock and hospital. Isn't that considered U.S. soil?"

No, it's not an embassy.

"The timing of our test was dictated by our ages. We don't know why everyone on board, especially the crew, was not tested immediately. Even if testing supplies are expensive, or limited, or both, what other situation are kits reasonably being saved for?"

This is so astoundingly ignorant I'm not even sure where to start. Do they think there is some sort of Coronavirus Detector Beam that can instantly diagnose everyone immediately? How does she think medicine works?

I understand that their situation sucks, but this sort of thing is hardly a new danger when cruising.  Cruise ships are  routinely in the news regarding outbreaks of infectious/contagious illnesses. You are in a floating petri dish with potentially thousands of other people in very close quarters.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report