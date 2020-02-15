 Skip to content
(UPI)   "We're gonna need a bigger boat." Not a repeat from 1975   (upi.com) divider line
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note the last name of article writer.
 
Yawp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Elliot said the shark was not acting aggressively and the bite was likely just an attempt to investigate the large object in the water. He said he later went diving with the same shark.

I am not sure if this is a case of very large brass balls or an infinitesimally small brain.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He said he later went diving with the same shark."

Once.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'll go with the latter.

Was going to post this exact quote.  WTH do you do when he wants to investigate your arm or leg.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why not neither?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA :  "....and used its jaws to bite the side of his boat."

Umm, that seems like a strange phrase. I mean I think if you say the shark bit the boat most of us would be able to discern that it's jaws were involved.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "...used its jaws to bite..."

I can't imagine why it didn't use its anus like a normal shark.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

This. I read that and thought "well, yeah?"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But did that son of a biatch smile?
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Taste like boat.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fun fact: shark teeth have a reflex nerve component to them, so if something touches a tooth, the jaws will bite down automatically.  During a feeding frenzy, there's so many tiny bits of flesh in the water that all the sharks are just chomping reflexively.  Nothing the shark can do about it.

Sharks also have a proto-brain along the spinal column that will keep the shark moving.  Saw a documentary where scientists removed what we normally think of as the brain, and the tail was gently moving back and forth.  This would keep a shark with a head injury moving, keeping water flowing through the gills, and if a fish hit a tooth, a brain-dead shark could still eat.

Hundreds of millions of years of evolution to make a killing machine that can go on killing without its brain.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Yeah, I caught that too. Journalism is dead.

I'm thirsty. I'm gonna use my entire face to drink, a la Stryker in 'Airplane!'
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Too bad the mako sharks in Deep Blue Sea weren't as small as this little guy.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's a taste test. Nothing to see here. Sharks eyesight is turrible to quote Charles Barkley
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Update: Teams searching for missing researcher off the coast of New Zealand.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Hundreds of millions of years of evolution to make a killing machine that can go on killing without its brain.


We call them lawyers.
 
gremlin79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TBF, makos usually swallow their prey whole, so it isn't that big a threat.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Sharks also have a proto-brain along the spinal column that will keep the shark moving.  Saw a documentary where scientists removed what we normally think of as the brain, and the tail was gently moving back and forth.  This would keep a shark with a head injury moving, keeping water flowing through the gills, and if a fish hit a tooth, a brain-dead shark could still eat.

Hundreds of millions of years of evolution to make a killing machine that can go on killing without its brain.


Humans have that sort of thing too -- the hypothalamus.  People can live without large parts of the rest of the brain, but the little stem at the base is what keeps us breathing, warm, etc.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Maybe they were worried that people would picture it like a person using their hands to mime a big shark bite except the shark doing it with its fins.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
