(London Evening Standard)   Most extreme elimination challenge: Shoplifter Edition   (standard.co.uk) divider line
25
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, good for you bro, but I'm not tussling with a bum over a rounding error at Wal-Mart.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Walmart.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who defends Walmart?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume that Walmart employee was fired for confronting a shoplifter and ICE arrested that other guy for assault?
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont think that's going to turn out well, Kenny...
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If physical assault is justified and celebrated to counter someone stealing a couple bucks worth of merchandise I can't wait to see what's brought to bear upon the people who steal millions worth of stuff.  Right?
 
Petroleum Oligarch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who tf calls a shopping cart a farking trolley? I thought calling it a buggy was bad..

And who tf is willing to go to bat to stop someone shoplifting at Wal-Mart? I'm sure as hell not risking getting shived by some crackhead for them.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1

2

3

4

let's go to

g-mart

Bong-ra - 666MPH
Youtube h5JjcU3Y6vc

SNSFW
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: Who tf calls a shopping cart a farking trolley? I thought calling it a buggy was bad..


This just in, objects can be called by different names in other regions/countries.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The perp shoplifted expensive tools from Home Depot, he was just caught in the Walmart parking lot
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Who defends Walmart?


Right? I watched a guy briskly walk out the door with six pairs of pants and jump into a waiting car the other day.

I did point it out to an employee, but did not feel obligated to try and stop a man who needed pants badly enough to steal them.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Raising your arms in victory but then pretending you were just putting them behind your head like you were shocked was a nice touch.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
can't wait until some 'hero' unloads his ccw 9mm into a crowd trying to stop a thief
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

veale728: Petroleum Oligarch: Who tf calls a shopping cart a farking trolley? I thought calling it a buggy was bad..

This just in, objects can be called by different names in other regions/countries.


I raise a glass of soda to you, sir.
 
Petroleum Oligarch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

veale728: Petroleum Oligarch: Who tf calls a shopping cart a farking trolley? I thought calling it a buggy was bad..

This just in, objects can be called by different names in other regions/countries.


Yes some people use dumb names like trolleys
 
helpdeskguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: I dont think that's going to turn out well, Kenny...


Oh yeah Vic, that's gonna leave a mark.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
veale728
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: veale728: Petroleum Oligarch: Who tf calls a shopping cart a farking trolley? I thought calling it a buggy was bad..

This just in, objects can be called by different names in other regions/countries.

I raise a glass of soda to you, sir.


Fark you, it's pop.
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: can't wait until some 'hero' unloads his ccw 9mm into a crowd trying to stop a thief


Ask and ye shall receive:

Man who fired gun, attempted citizen's arrest of suspected shoplifters at Rimrock Mall charged

Billings man who fired shots at fleeing shoplifter's vehicle speaks out
Youtube qcn0fu3Kxjk
 
Petroleum Oligarch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

veale728: MythDragon: veale728: Petroleum Oligarch: Who tf calls a shopping cart a farking trolley? I thought calling it a buggy was bad..

This just in, objects can be called by different names in other regions/countries.

I raise a glass of soda to you, sir.

Fark you, it's pop.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grayshark3
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

veale728: MythDragon: veale728: Petroleum Oligarch: Who tf calls a shopping cart a farking trolley? I thought calling it a buggy was bad..

This just in, objects can be called by different names in other regions/countries.

I raise a glass of soda to you, sir.

Fark you, it's pop.


It's a coke
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

grayshark3: veale728: MythDragon: veale728: Petroleum Oligarch: Who tf calls a shopping cart a farking trolley? I thought calling it a buggy was bad..

This just in, objects can be called by different names in other regions/countries.

I raise a glass of soda to you, sir.

Fark you, it's pop.

It's a coke


In this house those products are plainly called Diabeetus Juice.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Right you are, Ken.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: Yeah, good for you bro, but I'm not tussling with a bum over a rounding error at Wal-Mart.


Maybe, but how often do you get to tussle with a bum and get thanked by the cops?
 
jdetweiler
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I want to defend said cart pusher from the massive incorrect statements contained within the story and our fark comments. He did NOT push the cart into that man. He pushed the cart into the path of that man. The fleeing perp looks behind, and then *boom* something in his way which he did not see.

/Technically correct is the best kind.
// Great timing
/// Slashies come in threes.
 
Report