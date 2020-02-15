 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Florida Today)   Florida man educated about dressing up as your favorite black leader during black history month spirit week   (floridatoday.com) divider line
40
    More: Florida, African American, planned Black History Month event, high school, black history spirit week, social media, African themed head wrap, handful of people, African American history  
•       •       •

951 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2020 at 10:38 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So whitewashing by black students...
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why are teachers obsessed with dress-up?

I mean, how would dressing up as a Pilgrim make you understand the religious, political and economic forces that caused the Great Migration on the 17th Century?

It seems like it would mostly teach you about buckled shoes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...wear a nice suit like King Jr?
Lion skin like  Shaka Zulu?
Or are we talking full on black face?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Is this the thread I will skip because I don't want to hear variations of "why isn't there a White History month?" and "rappers say it so why is it racist when I do?"

Yes, yes it is.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

wejash: Why are teachers obsessed with dress-up?

I mean, how would dressing up as a Pilgrim make you understand the religious, political and economic forces that caused the Great Migration on the 17th Century?

It seems like it would mostly teach you about buckled shoes.


At the pre-school and elementary level, dress up, and role-playing are sort of the core of how children develop empathy. At the high school level, it serves no real function at all.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

wejash: Why are teachers obsessed with dress-up?

I mean, how would dressing up as a Pilgrim make you understand the religious, political and economic forces that caused the Great Migration on the 17th Century?

It seems like it would mostly teach you about buckled shoes.


Because educators look at reenactors and think "this is so immersive!"  The problem is, it's only immersive if the people doing the living history costumes put time and research into it. No elementary or middle school student is going to care that much.
 
allears
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Doesn't sound so bad to me. A bit tone-deaf, but sincere. On the other hand, "sacred African garments?" If I wear a dashiki, do I have to wear a yarmulke with that?
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let's be outraged about everything!!!
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't trust whitey.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the outrage at Black History Month being the shortest month of the year.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Let's be outraged about everything!!!


But who can be the most outraged?
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, no go on the Shaq jersey?
 
Arlinsope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I'm waiting for the outrage at Black History Month being the shortest month of the year.


No you aren't.

Now go on and burn more Nike apparel.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wejash: Why are teachers obsessed with dress-up?

I mean, how would dressing up as a Pilgrim make you understand the religious, political and economic forces that caused the Great Migration on the 17th Century?

It seems like it would mostly teach you about buckled shoes.


And buckled hats.
 
planes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Another victory for the "laying in wait to be outraged" group. The feeling of power and supremacy surging through their veins, a drug more powerful than cocaine.
 
MeanOldBat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Poor Principal Chad. He done got trollt by some "enthusiastic" students.
 
07X18
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A pic of the culprit?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Last year my son's class did a living museum thing where the dressed up as someone from history. They all got to pick who they admired most.
My son decided on Martin Luther King Jr because of what he did.

Fark user imageView Full Size

If they don't do blackface, I don't see a problem with it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Let's be outraged about everything!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

planes: Another victory for the "laying in wait to be outraged" group. The feeling of power and supremacy surging through their veins, a drug more powerful than cocaine.


That's such bullshiat. Coke is a farkton better.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerkStore
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: Last year my son's class did a living museum thing where the dressed up as someone from history. They all got to pick who they admired most.
My son decided on Martin Luther King Jr because of what he did.

[Fark user image image 425x566]
If they don't do blackface, I don't see a problem with it.


You can't fool me. That's little Hitler. You're raising a nazi!
 
07X18
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Unoriginal_Username: Last year my son's class did a living museum thing where the dressed up as someone from history. They all got to pick who they admired most.
My son decided on Martin Luther King Jr because of what he did.

[Fark user image image 425x566]
If they don't do blackface, I don't see a problem with it.

You can't fool me. That's little Hitler. You're raising a nazi!


Technically speaking, ALL children are little Hitlers.

/I keed I keed
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: So...wear a nice suit like King Jr?
Lion skin like  Shaka Zulu?
Or are we talking full on black face?


No one ever recognizes me in my favorite costume, even when I go around wrecking the economies of small towns.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: Last year my son's class did a living museum thing where the dressed up as someone from history. They all got to pick who they admired most.
My son decided on Martin Luther King Jr because of what he did.

[Fark user image 425x566]
If they don't do blackface, I don't see a problem with it.


Ok but he looks more like Clark Gable
 
Petey4335
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sigh.
I have stared at my phone for 15 minutes now attempting to coalesce my thoughts. I cant do these threads anymore.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's called stolen thunder.  Or breast ironing.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Sigh.
I have stared at my phone for 15 minutes now attempting to coalesce my thoughts. I cant do these threads anymore.


What's the matter?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
""It's also a blatant example of whitewashing by appropriating sacred clothing from Africans and treating it like dress up," Alshaibi said."

Why do these morons get a platform, or anything other than open scorn?
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If I am a white guy and I want to dress up like my favorite black leader, Cpt. Benjamin Sisko, do I wear a black bald cap or a white one?

/I just feel like if I wear a whire one people might assume I'm a hack Picard with the wrong uniform.
//that's a joke, If I'm dresding as a Starfleet captain I'm going all out and doing Janeway in drag.
///thought Sisko is my favorite.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"The week-long event, which Kirk said was devised by a group of black students"

No problem here, carry on to the next Fark submission comment section.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: If I am a white guy and I want to dress up like my favorite black leader, Cpt. Benjamin Sisko, do I wear a black bald cap or a white one?

/I just feel like if I wear a whire one people might assume I'm a hack Picard with the wrong uniform.
//that's a joke, If I'm dresding as a Starfleet captain I'm going all out and doing Janeway in drag.
///thought Sisko is my favorite.


Do Sisko dressed up as Janeway.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Unoriginal_Username: Last year my son's class did a living museum thing where the dressed up as someone from history. They all got to pick who they admired most.
My son decided on Martin Luther King Jr because of what he did.

[Fark user image 425x566]
If they don't do blackface, I don't see a problem with it.

Ok but he looks more like Clark Gable


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: If I am a white guy and I want to dress up like my favorite black leader, Cpt. Benjamin Sisko, do I wear a black bald cap or a white one?

/I just feel like if I wear a whire one people might assume I'm a hack Picard with the wrong uniform.


With the appropriate accessory, there won't be any question.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No one got it when I did W.E.B Dubois in 5th grade, possibly too obscure. Real shame
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: MythDragon: So...wear a nice suit like King Jr?
Lion skin like  Shaka Zulu?
Or are we talking full on black face?

No one ever recognizes me in my favorite costume, even when I go around wrecking the economies of small towns.

[Fark user image image 318x382]


When I dress up as Gandhi, I do get the urge to consume my enemies in nuclear hellfire.
 
skinink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My favorite black leader: Rachel Dolezal.

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Arlinsope: NotThatGuyAgain: I'm waiting for the outrage at Black History Month being the shortest month of the year.

No you aren't.

Now go on and burn more Nike apparel.


Huh?

I had a pair of Nike boots in the 90s.  Loved em.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report