(Yahoo)   If you left a baker's dozen worth of pythons in pillowcases behind the local fire station the RSPCA would like to have a word with you   (yahoo.com) divider line
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poor sneks.  :(
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Ramona.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a teenage Python mom down on her luck who was too embarrassed to put them up for adoption. Sad we don't support our slithering moms more.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This makes Samuel Colt sad
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pythons in a pillowcase?!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In Florida that guy would be named a hero!
 
groovybomb [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd check in with Jake the Snake.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Probably a teenage Python mom down on her luck who was too embarrassed to put them up for adoption. Sad we don't support our slithering moms more.


If only more states would enact a Safe Serpentes Law.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

If only more states would enact a Safe Serpentes Law.

If only more states would enact a Safe Serpentes Law.


"The baby drop alarm just sounded. Let's go check the box.......AAAAAAAAH Sneks!"
 
holdmybones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Probably a teenage Python mom down on her luck who was too embarrassed to put them up for adoption. Sad we don't support our slithering moms more.


I don't want to get all social darwinist, but maybe if the snake can't care for her babies, she should get a hissssterectomy.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

"The baby drop alarm just sounded. Let's go check the box.......AAAAAAAAH Sneks!"

If only more states would enact a Safe Serpentes Law.

"The baby drop alarm just sounded. Let's go check the box.......AAAAAAAAH Sneks!"


Heh.  Glad that didn't happen to us.  The distaffbopper and I adopted a "Safe Haven" baby.   He's learning how to drive now.  I imagine it would be tougher to steer with no hands.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Grilled snake anyone?


/seriously, kill all python, anaconda, and boa that aren't native
//kill all feral cats too
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Most of those Ball/Royal pythons look like they are "morphs" - they are very valuable in the snake community.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ less than a minute ago  
After they eat your kid, I guess you don't need his/her pillow-cases any more.
 
