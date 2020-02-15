 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Pew Pew Pew   (twitter.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

1172 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2020 at 7:08 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Seasons I'v Withered
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like an old Clint Eastwood movie?

Listens, Yep  nailed it . Yay me.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I will ever be in a situation where that knowledge will be of use to me...
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOR SCIENCE!

*pew pew pew pew pew pew*
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's the ka-PWEENG! ricochet sound they use when Randolph Scott is under fire in a rock canyon.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They won't be laughing once they find out what's in those ice cores

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pew
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I like it.
 
veale728
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: They won't be laughing once they find out what's in those ice cores

[Fark user image image 850x478]


That's why the core was dropped back down the hole
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Shoulda ended with this sound:

The Wilhelm scream sound effect
Youtube xn6hhrX34Pw
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: I don't think I will ever be in a situation where that knowledge will be of use to me...


Never say never. You may find yourself in Foley school someday.
 
Cormee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It disturbed my cat
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cormee: It disturbed my cat


FFS dude you're supposed to use an ice core, not a cat.
 
Cormee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Cormee: It disturbed my cat

FFS dude you're supposed to use an ice core, not a cat.


Chill!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
450 foot hole? that's not a nice thing to call Subby's Mom.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Christ, what an icehole.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: They won't be laughing once they find out what's in those ice cores

[Fark user image 850x478]


Keep digging...

Fark user imageView Full Size


a little more.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report