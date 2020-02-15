 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Miami has a peacock problem. This is not a euphemism   (local21news.com) divider line
    More: Florida, residents cry fowl, Miami  
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well look at 'em, just strutting around in their fancy getups like they own the place. It's not normal I tell ya.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"....mating into the night..."

Fark user image
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stand Your Ground!"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should put those peacocks in...
Fark user image
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to mention the sound a peacock makes is really loud. I bunch of them would be quite annoying.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
peacocks are incredibly loud. Some guy has one over a mile away and i can here it calling on quiet nights
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
What a flock of Peacocks might look like.

Fark user image
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I don't want to remain forgotten in a filthy, dirty peacock land as hostage to a group of birds," Candela said. "I think that is more than unfair."

Wow. She doesn't sound overly dramatic at all.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Not to mention the sound a peacock makes is really loud. I bunch of them would be quite annoying.


We have, this year, 5 mature males, 4 juvenile males and about 12-15 females.
They roost in the trees here - one of them in a limb directly over my son's bedroom.

Not only are they loud during mating season there is a reason they've been used as guard animals.
They warn about everything they see and hear - and that is basically everything.

Fortunately it's not all year.

Annoying is their pooping like Muscovy ducks.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: "I don't want to remain forgotten in a filthy, dirty peacock land as hostage to a group of birds," Candela said. "I think that is more than unfair."

Wow. She doesn't sound overly dramatic at all.


Andrew Candela is a dude and your right, dudes are overly dramatic
 
Insain2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image

My guess is no one eats "Peacock" there.............me I'd see it only as my free meats!!!!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: "I don't want to remain forgotten in a filthy, dirty peacock land as hostage to a group of birds," Candela said. "I think that is more than unfair."

Wow. She doesn't sound overly dramatic at all.

Andrew Candela is a dude and your right, dudes are overly dramatic


Fark user image
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: no_tan_lines: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: "I don't want to remain forgotten in a filthy, dirty peacock land as hostage to a group of birds," Candela said. "I think that is more than unfair."

Wow. She doesn't sound overly dramatic at all.

Andrew Candela is a dude and your right, dudes are overly dramatic

[Fark user image 215x235]


LOL! i guess I deserved that :)
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image 425x312]
My guess is no one eats "Peacock" there.............me I'd see it only as my free meats!!!!


Unlike iguanas, peacocks are protected.
It's why the residents in tfa had to petition to have them relocated rather than eradicated.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pretty crappy article. Tells us that the city's founding document had to be amended to do this without telling us what it was. What was in the charter that prevented them from passing the law or ordinance that executed this plan?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

parasol: Insain2: [Fark user image 425x312]
My guess is no one eats "Peacock" there.............me I'd see it only as my free meats!!!!

Unlike iguanas, peacocks are protected.
It's why the residents in tfa had to petition to have them relocated rather than eradicated.


There should be a rule that species don't get protection while within the area where they are invasive.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: parasol: Insain2: [Fark user image 425x312]
My guess is no one eats "Peacock" there.............me I'd see it only as my free meats!!!!

Unlike iguanas, peacocks are protected.
It's why the residents in tfa had to petition to have them relocated rather than eradicated.

There should be a rule that species don't get protection while within the area where they are invasive.


Great idea!  I am going to start hunting free range Snowbirds!
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Katy Perry is on the job...

Katy Perry - Peacock (Music Video)
Youtube sIrlzl43U-k
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Our town has a neighborhood near the downtown area that has a flock(?) of peacocks that have lived there for decades.  The people in tfa arent lying about the noise, shiat and the fact that peacocks like honey badgers dont give a fark.  They dont move for cars and occasionally they get run over.  Despite all this the neighborhood decided to let them stay.  I personally would have voted no if I lived there.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: What a flock of Peacocks might look like.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Benjimin_Dover: parasol: Insain2: [Fark user image 425x312]
My guess is no one eats "Peacock" there.............me I'd see it only as my free meats!!!!

Unlike iguanas, peacocks are protected.
It's why the residents in tfa had to petition to have them relocated rather than eradicated.

There should be a rule that species don't get protection while within the area where they are invasive.

Great idea!  I am going to start hunting free range Snowbirds!


Well, technically, you could hunt humans world wide under that standard, except in Africa.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Evil Mackerel: What a flock of Peacocks might look like.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Peacocks are way tougher than these cowards.
 
Kitsapian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A pack?  The collective noun for a group of peafowl is a party, muster, ostentation or pride--I rather like an ostentation of peacocks, myself. It fits right in with a murder of crows or a charm of finches.
https://www.answers.com/Q/What_is_a_g​r​oup_of_peacocks_called
 
