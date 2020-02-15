 Skip to content
(Duluth News Tribune)   Hold the Mayo   (duluthnewstribune.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold the Mayo

...said no one in Minnesota, ever.

/just kidding, I love Minnesota
//no, wait, I'm thinking of Wisconsin
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA: The forum soon filled up with confusion as students tried to determine if they were accepted or not. Some posted that they had rejected offers from other schools or withdrew from "wait lists" for schools. They also told family and friends that they had been accepted to the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine.

And these people have college degrees, and want to become doctors.  I'd love to see their reaction to a Publisher's Cleaninghouse [sic] letter saying they've won ten million dollars.  Just provide your direct deposit information and it's yours!
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This seems to happen a lot lately. Do universities all use the same defective mail merge software?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
