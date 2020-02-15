 Skip to content
(NBC News)   They can never be Royals - We don't care, we aren't caught up in your love affair   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Followup, United Kingdom, White people, Racism, British Empire, Race, young British people of color, British monarchy, white privilege  
uttertosh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I seriously don't know which side to despise most.

/This is my 'on the fence' moment.
 
HugeMistake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How is Harry and Meghan's new life away from the spotlight working out? Here's your daily update from NBC.
 
cman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am squarely in Meghan's corner

What happened to her was obsceneThe British tabloid press never gave her a chance. And unlike here in America, the tabloid press is influential in shaping the opinions of everyday Brits
 
i ignore u
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are you cleaning my toiiiiiiiilets?  That dookie's just for you.
You're cleaning up my shiat, and get paid a buck or two.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And of course:

"Weird Al" Yankovic - Foil (Official Video)
Youtube urglg3WimHA
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cman: I am squarely in Meghan's corner

What happened to her was obsceneThe British tabloid press never gave her a chance. And unlike here in America, the tabloid press is influential in shaping the opinions of everyday Brits


Yep.  When he was dating, they hounded every single girl he was seen with.  The only that lasted was the one that actually had a home in South Africa to escape to.  And after a while, even Harry realized that no one was ever going to slack up.  But watching his cousins that had no Royal duties to hold them down had to have given him a lot of ideas on escaping.  Meeting Meghan with her lifetime of coping skills and strategies for being under a microscope was a Godsend.
 
HugeMistake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cman: I am squarely in Meghan's corner

What happened to her was obsceneThe British tabloid press never gave her a chance. And unlike here in America, the tabloid press is influential in shaping the opinions of everyday Brits


She shouldn't take it personally, though. They were shiatting all over Kate until (a) she produced an heir (and a spare) and suddenly became the Blessed and Pure Princess Mother, and (b) Meghan gave them someone newer and darker to shiat on.

The British tabloids don't give a crap about the Royal family, even while paying worshipful deference to its head, they just want to sell papers. Unlike the Kardashians, however, the Windsors don't want to play their part in the stupid game.
 
OBBN
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh FFS, people just can't wait to be offended, discriminated against, etc. Sorry there darling, you were born in Nigeria, unless you get some Royal to fall in love and marry you can forget your dreams of being a princess.  Just like every other girl on the planet.  Lets face it, white, black, Asian or pink striped, the chances of that happening are as close to zero as it gets. So quit trying to be a victim here, nobody cares.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ah, the "mudskipper" royals.
 
