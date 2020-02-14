 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   A list of myths about the Coronavirus and advice on what to do. But this is the Daily Mail so I'm going to do the exact opposite of everything they say just to be safe   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yes, drink bleach.

//don't drink bleach
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kill everyone you know and bathe in kerosene.

So far, I remain uninfected.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
1. PANIC
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
An online post went viral

Will covering my body in sesame oil protect against online posts?  Because I'm not stopping.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

syrynxx: An online post went viral

Will covering my body in sesame oil protect against online posts?  Because I'm not stopping.


I'm not sure if it'll help, but it can't possibly hurt.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No more hand washing for me...
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't leave you Mom's basement for starters.
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
8. Pets can't get ill with coronavirus

What if you have pet bats?

/ asking for the guy who lives in the attic
 
cman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


True or false: you can get coronavirus from drinking a corona
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Subby needs to understand the difference between a list of myths and a list of facts.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They should try essential oils
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: They should try essential oils


Wasn't this covered with the Sesame seed oil? Or is that one not "essential" enough?
 
