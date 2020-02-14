 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Some people go out to dinner on Valentine's Day. Others send flowers or candy to their sweetheart. Then there's THIS guy (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Weird, Sexual intercourse, Stain, Mum shares, frugal cook, Hacks Pro cleaner, Cooking, .hack, Human sexuality  
•       •       •

258 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2020 at 11:11 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's going to go on a shooting spree some day.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Notice how it's always someone who looks like this and not someone who looks attractive in the least.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He arranged a threesome with two ghosts. Sure there were a couple of no shows, but he still had a good time.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm throwing a ghost orgy at my place but you don't see me gabbing to the 'news' about it
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size

Totally believable
Dudes an energy vampire
They can do shi@t too farked for our darkest nightmares
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, I am sure he has been ghosted before...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Oh, I am sure he has been ghosted before...


sd.keepcalms.comView Full Size

Uhh... This is ectoplasm!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report