(Times of San Diego)   CA: Unlicensed marijuana store was upsetting local residents. What's that? I'm sorry, that should be unlicensed marijuana store was upselling to local residents   (timesofsandiego.com) divider line
9
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh?
 
wraith95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"With all marijuana dispensaries currently being illegal in Chula Vista, preventing access to cannabis products by underaged youth is always a top concern and priority for public safety agencies," the police captain said. "This illegal dispensary was located less than a half-mile from two local elementary schools."

Gee, how would you guarantee a lack of demand for illegal dispensaries? I mean how?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems weird to me that someone who is knowingly doing something illegal would do so by setting up a store front to do it.  It's like if I bought a garage and put a big sign outside that said "CHOP SHOP! Cheap stolen car parts here"

Just doesn't seem very smart.
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes terror and chaos has filled the streets of Canada.

Anyone else from Canada ever have any of these shooter drills?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First thought:  Some local dispensary that went through all the legal loopholes to be...well, legal...didn't like the competition.

And since they jumped through all the legal loopholes, I don't blame them.

Second thought:  "consistent with sale or distribution,".....No, really I meant to consume all this by myself.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But, Black Dynamite!  I sell drugs to the community.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The state will charge them with "Operation a business (legal) without a license." Probably a fine. And they lost the product seized.

It is probably lucrative enough that they will continue to do this.
 
jm105
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"This illegal dispensary was located less than a half-mile from two local elementary schools"

Geez, they make it sound like they were right next door.  Let's do some math (yes, you were told there would be no math, sorry):

1 mile = 5280 feet
1/2 mile = 2640 feet
2640 feet = 880 yards
880 yards = 8.8 football fields (not including endzone)

Yeah, it's within walking distance, but let's not start clutching our pearls just yet.  There was a beer distributor 1/5 of a mile (1056 feet) from my elementary school, we didn't grow up to be raging alcoholics because of it.
 
majestic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Does the statute state something about must be more than half a mile away? I wonder if that was why they used that number? I'm sure "located 8 feet next door" would be a little more inflammatory.
 
