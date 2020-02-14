 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reykjavik Grapevine (Iceland))   Icelandic penis museum curator excited to announce that it will be moving to a location "almost three times bigger", although size isn't the only thing that matters   (grapevine.is) divider line
3
    More: Giggity, Icelandic Phallological Museum, Penis Museum, next month, essential guide, closure of the penis museum, basement of the H&M, current location, point  
•       •       •

100 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2020 at 9:36 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I went there last summer, it was fun. They even had a penis phone, though all the calls were for subby's mom.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most people don't know that the scrotal museum hangs out just below that, but a lot less in the winter.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report