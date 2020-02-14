 Skip to content
(13 ABC Toledo)   That's a nice drop box you have there at the post office. It would be a shame if someone moved it   (13abc.com) divider line
imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Swanton residents sound fat and lazy.
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

imauniter: Swanton residents sound fat and lazy.


We call it "Swan-tucky" for a reason.

/not subby
 
jsnbase [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
""There was no announcement, like in our local newspaper, that the box was going to be moved, or that it had been moved and why it was moved," says Scherzer."

Scherzer then returned to her thatched-roof hovel to churn more butter for the harvest festival, and to make sure the bowl of milk she left out for the pixies had not yet turned, because everything about this story is from medieval times.
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
JOURNALISM!
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to a USPS spokesperson, the box was moved for safety reasons.

LOL. Take a good look at the box's new location. It was moved because someone was pissed for having to walk out in the rain to empty it, and was high enough up the food chain to do something about it.
 
King Something
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
