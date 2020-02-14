 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Oregon man who threw nails on local streets is hammered by judge   (oregonlive.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Clackamas County, Oregon, Oregon City man, Bret Michael Wilson, Oregon City, Oregon, Oregon City, Clackamas River, Clackamas Community College, roofing nails  
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

         Brett Michael Wilson (assehole)

Every Road Gets its Thorn

We both drive silently still
In the dead of the night
Although we both drive close together
Don't be crowding my farking ride

It was something you said or something you did
Maybe didn't turn off your brights
So I tried so hard to hurt you
So I tried
And I hope you die I say

Every road gets its thorn
Not enough just to hit the farking horn
Just another asshole full of hate and scorn
Every road gets its thorn

So now I see you're trying to change your lane
And that you might be crowding on my domain
To see that burns me up inside
So that gives me the right to fark up your ride that's why

Every road gets its thorn
Not enough just to hit the farking horn
Just another asshole full of hate and scorn
Every road gets its thorn
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When all you have are nails every street looks like a hammer or something.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
What was the point?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Could be worse. Imagine him throwing handfuls of blowup sex dolls out his window.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Disclaimer: My dick was not involved in this nail crime.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The man also told police he would buy $40 buckets of nails at a Home Depot outside of Oregon City to cover his tracks

He doesn't seem real clear on this whole "cover your tracks" concept.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"That guy was a jerk, so I'm going to dump nails to teach him a lesson. He will get a flat tire!  So will 30 more people over the next week, but hey, they are probably all jerks, too.  In fact, I'm probably the only non jerk in this entire town!"
 
jjorsett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: "That guy was a jerk, so I'm going to dump nails to teach him a lesson. He will get a flat tire!  So will 30 more people over the next week, but hey, they are probably all jerks, too.  In fact, I'm probably the only non jerk in this entire town!"


Except the guy was a jerk to him long before he threw the nails out, so he's retaliating against completely uninvolved people (aka "the world"). Screw this guy, commit him to a mental institution or throw him in prison.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jjorsett: JuggleGeek: "That guy was a jerk, so I'm going to dump nails to teach him a lesson. He will get a flat tire!  So will 30 more people over the next week, but hey, they are probably all jerks, too.  In fact, I'm probably the only non jerk in this entire town!"

Except the guy was a jerk to him long before he threw the nails out, so he's retaliating against completely uninvolved people (aka "the world"). Screw this guy, commit him to a mental institution or throw him in prison.


You should try reading comprehension some time.  Ease into it before moving on to satire, irony, or parody.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MIRV888: What was the point?


To be as big an asshole as possible, probably. Some people think that spreading misery around to as many people around as possible will make their lives better at some fundamental level. The kind if person who will chose the "fark every other person around me" choice to everything they do.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
he got nailed
 
Trik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: Disclaimer: My dick was not involved in this nail crime.


The story is about nails, not needles.
 
Report