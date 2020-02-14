 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   54-year-old woman had her arm cut off by her 27-year-old boyfriend. I guess that's one way to sever a relationship   (wral.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, North Carolina, English-language films, Police officers, Melissa Norris, boyfriend Ryan Alexander Tyndall, Murder, Fayetteville man, Crimes  
•       •       •

670 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2020 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mottsnil [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb and say this is a really good argument for ghosting.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like her boyfriend is very disarming
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Hold on loosely, but don't let go.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
27 goes into 54, but that's probably over.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Don't put your pussy around crazy.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Part VI Jason is the best Jason.
 
Mukster
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So, now she need a HJ?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"Fayetteville, NC....."

So shocked.  Nothing bad ever happens there.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is a brave woman. Let's give her a hand.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What are their Valentine's plans?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What's the sound of one hand clapping?
I bet she knows.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm guessing something something 27/54 = half off... gotta start somewhere...

I'm done.
Out.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: What are their Valentine's plans?



The hospital...and he had damn well better hope that the gift shop there has some incredible roses and chocolates, because man, he is in trouble.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!
 
wantingout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well her arm probably had a demon in it!
 
Desert Sledder
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Coyote ugly?
 
TheChaosPath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SBinRR: "Fayetteville, NC....."

So shocked.  Nothing bad ever happens there.


Ahhhh, my old hometown....
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wantingout: Well her arm probably had a demon in it!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!


Winner!
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
'tis but a scratch
 
joeskunk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
the math checks out at least don't see the problem here   vOv
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She's twice as old as he is. He has twice the number of arms she has.

Perfect.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Armed robbery?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sic arm, Chopper!
 
Brainsick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's methed up
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When she asked Tyndall for her Xanax, he told her it was in the bedroom.

That one simple sentence reveals so much what kind of 'relationship' these two had.
 
GaryM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"She said that when she walked into the bedroom, she felt a sharp pain in her arm and saw that her arm had been cut".

Never taken Xanax, but it must be a hell of a drug .
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report