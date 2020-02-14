 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   Dialysis patient - Trump is my co-pilot   (boingboing.net) divider line
5
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If it were up to Trump he wouldn't have any way to pay for that dialysis.

/where does one even get a Trump cardboard cutout?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nelson Gibson told WPBF that his family can't sit with him during his three-and-a-half-hour treatments.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mugato: If it were up to Trump he wouldn't have any way to pay for that dialysis.

/where does one even get a Trump cardboard cutout?


Attend Trump University?
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Nelson Gibson told WPBF that his family can't sit with him during his three-and-a-half-hour treatments. To help, he began bringing a picture of Trump as a comfort item. "It just feels like bringing something from home to make you comfortable," Gibson told the West Palm Beach area television station. "

He sounds nice.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media1.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
