Alabama bill would force men to cut the cord at 50
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet this was introduced by that guy, Eugene Nix.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bravo, Alabama state representative who is clearly trying to make a point.

Bravo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She does have a point.  Men seek to limit the reproductive rights of women all the time.  What's sauce for the goose...
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they can't impregnate their granddaughters?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DoctorCal: So they can't impregnate their granddaughters?


Or their Ivankas
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legislative trolling
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay attention, Red-1 Farkers.  This is how you troll.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to tackle teen pregnancy

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: She does have a point.  Men seek to limit the reproductive rights of women all the time.  What's sauce for the goose...


Maybe, but wouldn't the equivalent be outlawing vasectomies?
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*approving golf clap*
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary tag subs? She's making a point about how women's reproductive systems are all the rage for these so-called conservatives to try and get their grimy laws on, but they never say fark all about men.

She didn't deserve the scary tag, she deserved the hero one.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Karen?! I'm shootin' blanks!"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This bill was filed the same day HB 248, also known as the "born alive" bill, was reintroduced in the House. That bill would require a physician to "exercise reasonable care" to save a child born alive after an abortion or attempted abortion.

Why is this a problem?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: This bill was filed the same day HB 248, also known as the "born alive" bill, was reintroduced in the House. That bill would require a physician to "exercise reasonable care" to save a child born alive after an abortion or attempted abortion.

Why is this a problem?


no one wants it ? who is gonna get saddled with raising/paying for a 1/2 aborted child ?
 
Mouren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, doing anything to meddle with a man's reproduction is "scary", but farking with women's bodies is A-OK.
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: This bill was filed the same day HB 248, also known as the "born alive" bill, was reintroduced in the House. That bill would require a physician to "exercise reasonable care" to save a child born alive after an abortion or attempted abortion.

Why is this a problem?


Since they believe that abortions are being done up to the point of birth, I'm guessing this is supposed to prevent that from happening.

/My vasectomy was done by Dr. McCoy.
//His first name was sadly not Leonard though.
///But he did confirm he was an TOS fan
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ianal, but that sounds unconstitutional.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: ianal, but that sounds unconstitutional.


Never stopped the jebus botherers.
 
Pinner
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
They're doing it wrong.
Offer $1000 for a voluntary vasectomy. State pays for it.
If you're 21yrs or older. There are a whole lot of people that shouldn't be breeding that will jump on that.
"That money's gonna change mah life!"
After they do an analysis on how much they spend on state supported children, they'll see those state payments plummet in a short while. So much long term savings...

Vote Pinner for Presiderp.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: She does have a point.  Men seek to limit the reproductive rights of women all the time.  What's sauce for the goose...


... is duck for the turkey!

In all seriousness, after having two kids, I don't want reproductive rights.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

kindms: big pig peaches: This bill was filed the same day HB 248, also known as the "born alive" bill, was reintroduced in the House. That bill would require a physician to "exercise reasonable care" to save a child born alive after an abortion or attempted abortion.

Why is this a problem?

no one wants it ? who is gonna get saddled with raising/paying for a 1/2 aborted child ?


Lots of babies are born unwanted. You want to kill them too?
 
PunGent
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: deflect, lie, and deny


Got a volunteer for the procedure right here.
 
Cormee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Only if he cuts his first
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm gay. Do I have to father a minimum # of kids now? Leave me & Hubby outta this.
 
Wingus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: kindms: big pig peaches: This bill was filed the same day HB 248, also known as the "born alive" bill, was reintroduced in the House. That bill would require a physician to "exercise reasonable care" to save a child born alive after an abortion or attempted abortion.

Why is this a problem?

no one wants it ? who is gonna get saddled with raising/paying for a 1/2 aborted child ?

Lots of babies are born unwanted. You want to kill them too?


I do.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
From what I know of the state, age 10 seems more appropriate.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: I'm gay. Do I have to father a minimum # of kids now? Leave me & Hubby outta this.


Yes. Get to work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
distractions and diversions
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: This bill was filed the same day HB 248, also known as the "born alive" bill, was reintroduced in the House. That bill would require a physician to "exercise reasonable care" to save a child born alive after an abortion or attempted abortion.

Why is this a problem?


I'm guessing that this is a method of going after an abortion doctor by saying the fetus had some type of viability out of the womb. Every abortion is now a possible criminal trial. But wrap the bill into some sort of child welfare language to make lawmakers look bad who oppose it
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: kindms: big pig peaches: This bill was filed the same day HB 248, also known as the "born alive" bill, was reintroduced in the House. That bill would require a physician to "exercise reasonable care" to save a child born alive after an abortion or attempted abortion.

Why is this a problem?

no one wants it ? who is gonna get saddled with raising/paying for a 1/2 aborted child ?

Lots of babies are born unwanted. You want to kill them too?


Chuck all the premature ones in a dumbster too while your at it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
On one hand I appreciate the point she's making. On the other hand I'm not entirely opposed to the bill either.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: This bill was filed the same day HB 248, also known as the "born alive" bill, was reintroduced in the House. That bill would require a physician to "exercise reasonable care" to save a child born alive after an abortion or attempted abortion.

Why is this a problem?


Probably because it muddies the waters by increasing penalties for doctors. If a infant is born alive, it already has protections.

What is considered a "reasonable" attempt to save the life. If the fetus was being aborted because it's missing organs, but survives is the expectation it go on life support? Or can it be allowed to die a natural death? Does it open up medical records to intrusive government oversight? How many times do the fetuses survive an abortion anyway? Is this even an issue?

The law seems reasonable, but law enforcement isn't always reasonable in their approach. Will this punish innocent people for making health care decisions?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beakerxf: big pig peaches: This bill was filed the same day HB 248, also known as the "born alive" bill, was reintroduced in the House. That bill would require a physician to "exercise reasonable care" to save a child born alive after an abortion or attempted abortion.

Why is this a problem?

Probably because it muddies the waters by increasing penalties for doctors. If a infant is born alive, it already has protections.

What is considered a "reasonable" attempt to save the life. If the fetus was being aborted because it's missing organs, but survives is the expectation it go on life support? Or can it be allowed to die a natural death? Does it open up medical records to intrusive government oversight? How many times do the fetuses survive an abortion anyway? Is this even an issue?

The law seems reasonable, but law enforcement isn't always reasonable in their approach. Will this punish innocent people for making health care decisions?


I recall doctors discussing that they're forced to make an "attempt" to save babies that are like 5 months premature because Republican Jesus would sprinkle his magic to make them viable. My only takeaway from those stories was the nomenclature "Cletus the Fetus."
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beakerxf: big pig peaches: This bill was filed the same day HB 248, also known as the "born alive" bill, was reintroduced in the House. That bill would require a physician to "exercise reasonable care" to save a child born alive after an abortion or attempted abortion.

Why is this a problem?

Probably because it muddies the waters by increasing penalties for doctors. If a infant is born alive, it already has protections.

What is considered a "reasonable" attempt to save the life. If the fetus was being aborted because it's missing organs, but survives is the expectation it go on life support? Or can it be allowed to die a natural death? Does it open up medical records to intrusive government oversight? How many times do the fetuses survive an abortion anyway? Is this even an issue?

The law seems reasonable, but law enforcement isn't always reasonable in their approach. Will this punish innocent people for making health care decisions?


So we should eliminate all laws that can be abused by law enforcement?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mouren: Oh yeah, doing anything to meddle with a man's reproduction is "scary", but farking with women's bodies is A-OK.


This is in response to a bill about what to do with an attempted abortion that results in a living baby. Once the fetus is out and alive, it no longer has anything to do with women's bodies, unless the baby is female.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Benevolent Misanthrope: She does have a point.  Men seek to limit the reproductive rights of women all the time.  What's sauce for the goose...

... is duck for the turkey!

In all seriousness, after having two kids, I don't want reproductive rights.


"Reproductive rights" are basically the right NOT to reproduce, though....
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: I'm gay. Do I have to father a minimum # of kids now?


Yes.

Tough, but fair.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: I'm gay. Do I have to father a minimum # of kids now? Leave me & Hubby outta this.


As long as you two keep your cocks out of our daughters, we are ok with whatever you decide.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Lurk Who's Talking: I'm gay. Do I have to father a minimum # of kids now? Leave me & Hubby outta this.

As long as you two keep your cocks out of our daughters, we are ok with whatever you decide.


How would that work? I mean, geometrically?

I'm sure both the dicks would fit, but how do you position your torsos?
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's cute and all, but what i'd really like to see is Democrats trying to amend any antiabortion bills to include funding for sex education programs, preschool programs, daycare programs, SNAP, Medicaid...
 
kindms
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: kindms: big pig peaches: This bill was filed the same day HB 248, also known as the "born alive" bill, was reintroduced in the House. That bill would require a physician to "exercise reasonable care" to save a child born alive after an abortion or attempted abortion.

Why is this a problem?

no one wants it ? who is gonna get saddled with raising/paying for a 1/2 aborted child ?

Lots of babies are born unwanted. You want to kill them too?


dont you think theres a bit of a difference between a woman who brings a healthy child to term and gives it up vs. a woman who decided she didnt want to do that and something goes wrong now has the possibility of having to raise a child she didnt want with the very real possibility that child could be extremely disabled because the Dr farked up ?

you people just want to punish women. fark your feelings.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kindms: Lots of babies are born unwanted. You want to kill them too?

dont you think theres a bit of a difference between a woman who brings a healthy child to term and gives it up vs. a woman who decided she didnt want to do that and something goes wrong now has the possibility of having to raise a child she didnt want with the very real possibility that child could be extremely disabled because the Dr farked up ?

you people just want to punish women. fark your feelings.


In general, it's a bad idea to grant custody to a parent who just tried to murder that child.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hobnail: Declassify Issue: Benevolent Misanthrope: She does have a point.  Men seek to limit the reproductive rights of women all the time.  What's sauce for the goose...

... is duck for the turkey!

In all seriousness, after having two kids, I don't want reproductive rights.

"Reproductive rights" are basically the right NOT to reproduce, though....


Maybe she should try to outlaw condoms, and increase the state mandated minimum child support from the father....
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Republicans triggered.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am pretty sure Alabama doesn't have any late term abortion clinics, so their born alive bill is just trying to make women more submissive. It is already against the law to perform an abortion on yourself. Almost almost all late term abortions are done, because the fetus isn't viable, or the mother is going to die. Also, most late term abortions are done only in Colorado, and cost around 10 grand to perform. Insurance usually doesn't fully cover those abortions. Those babies are wanted. Alabama stop being a coont.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is horrifying! How dare you take away a person's ability to choose what to do with their own bod--ooooooooh, I see what you did there.
 
adj_m
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pinner: They're doing it wrong.
Offer $1000 for a voluntary vasectomy. State pays for it.
If you're 21yrs or older. There are a whole lot of people that shouldn't be breeding that will jump on that.
"That money's gonna change mah life!"
After they do an analysis on how much they spend on state supported children, they'll see those state payments plummet in a short while. So much long term savings...

Vote Pinner for Presiderp.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: kindms: big pig peaches: This bill was filed the same day HB 248, also known as the "born alive" bill, was reintroduced in the House. That bill would require a physician to "exercise reasonable care" to save a child born alive after an abortion or attempted abortion.

Why is this a problem?

no one wants it ? who is gonna get saddled with raising/paying for a 1/2 aborted child ?

Lots of babies are born unwanted. You want to kill them too?


I have you tagged as "Kiddie koncentration kamp apologist" so your concern over the treatment of babies is noted.
 
Scanty Em
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Or they can opt out, but they have to have an ultrasound in the ass first, and keep the certificate for it posted in a prominent place where they work.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pinner: They're doing it wrong.
Offer $1000 for a voluntary vasectomy. State pays for it.
If you're 21yrs or older. There are a whole lot of people that shouldn't be breeding that will jump on that.
"That money's gonna change mah life!"
After they do an analysis on how much they spend on state supported children, they'll see those state payments plummet in a short while. So much long term savings...

Vote Pinner for Presiderp.


But they don't actually want to reduce unwanted children, they want to punish people.

Colorado had a program that gave free IUDs to teenage girls. The program was a smashing success. Teen pregnancies declined by 54%. Teen abortions declined by 64%. The State saved over $70 million dollars. When the funding ran out and it came up for vote again, Republican voted against continuing the program. They didn't care it actually reduced abortions. They didn't care it saved money.  They cared that teenage girls had sex without ruining their lives. The cruelty is the point.
 
